Attorney General Stein’s October Column: Hurricane Helene: Protect Yourself After the Storm

October 2024

The impact of Hurricane Helene on western North Carolina is devastating. As I’ve traveled the western part of the state to visit with and hear from the people who were affected, at the same time I’ve been heartbroken by the loss, I’ve been inspired by their optimism and the many ways they are showing up for each other. As relief and recovery work continues, we want to ensure our neighbors out west have the resources and support they need. You can find this information by visiting www.ncdoj.gov/helene.

If you’re in western North Carolina recovering from the damage, please watch out for price gouging, when a seller charges an unfair or excessive price. Also be wary of repair scams. In the aftermath of a natural disaster, most contractors and tree removal professionals in North Carolina pitch in to help their community recover from a disaster. However, some scammers travel to areas that have been hit by storms and other disasters to rip off desperate homeowners. Our office’s Consumer Protection Division phone line is open for people to report price gouging or other Helene-related concerns. You can reach our office to make a report at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or www.ncdoj.gov/pricegouging. We are monitoring and reviewing price gouging complaints closely and have already sent out four civil investigative demands. We will not hesitate to take additional legal action if appropriate.

When the time comes to address repairs and needs for your own property, be safe and do not attempt to move downed power lines. It’s also important to contact your insurance company before starting work.

Beware of contractors who try to rush you or come to your home offering assistance. Ask neighbors for recommendations. If possible, get three written estimates for the work and compare bids. Make sure your contract is in writing and it includes a payment schedule where you pay as the work is completed. Do not pay for work up front because you may not see the contractor again.

The outpouring of support for western North Carolina is tremendous, much needed, and much appreciated. If you’re looking to donate to those impacted, make sure you’re doing so safely and securely. Choose the charities you know or research a charity’s ratings and prior complaints with the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Guidestar, the North Carolina Secretary of State, and NCDOJ’s Consumer Protection Division.

Ask how the charity will spend your donation. You want as much as possible to go to people in need. Remember that if you’re feeling pressured to give immediately, don’t. Legitimate charities won’t pressure you. Be particularly careful with crowdfunding campaigns – only donate if you have verified that funds are going to a good cause.

When you’re making your donation, pay with a credit card through the charity’s website or by calling a phone number you know to be legitimate. Credit cards are best for security and tax purposes, and you can dispute the charge later if there’s a concern. One way you can provide support is through the North Carolina Disaster Relief Fund: www.nc.gov/donate.

North Carolinians’ goodness shines in moments of crisis. I know it will be a long recovery, but I am so thankful to see neighbors helping neighbors, responders conducting search and rescue missions, and good Samaritans everywhere helping. It’s going to take weeks and months and, in some cases, years to rebuild. But we will, because in North Carolina, we’re first in line to help each other.