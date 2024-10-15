House of Craven Auctions Proudly Expands to the State of Georgia

House of Craven Auction House

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Craven is excited to announce its expansion to Georgia! The House of Craven has obtained an Auctioneer License in the State of Georgia. Mine Run Holdings, LLC (D/B/A: House of Craven) is now a registered business entity with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. GA Auction License Number: AU004687.

House of Craven is a premier Auction House offering a wide range of unique and valuable items at its online auction events. The President and Auctioneer, Jennifer Higgins, stated: "House of Craven's decision to expand was the increased consignments from Estate and Fine Art Collectors in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia." She went on to add, "the hundreds of years of history in Georgia leaves a vast treasure trove of unique and rare historical items, particularly in Savannah. In addition, the Sports Memorabilia Market and Collectibles Market have exploded in the Atlanta region".

Today, House of Craven's mission is to cultivate a dynamic online marketplace where those exceptional items find their rightful owners, and transparency reigns supreme. The "Modernity Meets Antiquity" tagline encompasses the vision and global brand proposition for the House of Craven's Georgia expansion. The experienced team of professionals act as guides through the auction consignment or bidding process or the estate sales process to ensure a seamless experience. House of Craven is a dynamic company with a reputation for professional, personalized, and discreet service. The House of Craven Trusts & Estates Department offers services to professional advisors, fiduciaries, executors and beneficiaries for the valuation and disposition of tangible personal property. Your Trusts & Estates Specialist will act as your primary contact throughout all stages of the valuation and sale process, advising you on how to best sell the property in order to achieve the highest returns for your single item or large collection spanning multiple categories from a life well lived: Fine Art | Classic Motorcars | Estate Jewelry & Iconic Watches | Home Furnishings.

House of Craven Offers:

- Live Online auctions transmitted worldwide from our Miami, Florida office or West Palm Beach Auction Warehouse, Salesroom and Exhibition Gallery;

- Live, interactive internet bidding with House of Craven’s “BidLive!” technology, Mobile App on iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play) (Available for Free Download); and simultaneously via other auction platforms;

- A wide range of object values at auction, ensuring we can accommodate more of your property;

- Flexible seller’s commissions and fees;

- Coordination of transport to House of Craven;

- Insured storage;

- Auction catalogues with biographical introductions for private collections;

- Live telephone bidding and absentee biddings;

- Optional outright purchase of property and Private Treaty Sales; and

- Comprehensive liquidation of entire estates or collections, with property of moderate value handled by House of Craven’s online-only auction subsidiary, Greater Miami Exchange, LLC.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, House of Craven owns additional offices, warehouses and a Gallery Event Space Showroom in West Palm Beach. House of Craven is strategically situated to serve families and fiduciaries in all areas of the country. House of Craven excel in presenting property from estates and collections to a vast network of the world’s leading private collectors, advisors, dealers and curators. With creative outreach in both traditional and digital media, House of Craven's Auctions are seen by buyers throughout the world.

Whether you are a seasoned collector or a first-time Bidder, we have something for everyone. Browse our upcoming auctions and we invite you to follow our famous tagline: "Join the Bidding Frenzy!"

DOWNLOAD NOW! House of Craven's New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play). Available for Free Download! The next auction is Thursday, October 24, 2024, and starts at 7:00 PM EST. Register to Bid. To learn more, please email us: craven@houseofcraven.com.

FL Auction License Number: AU5441

FL Auction Business License Number: AB4103

GA Auction License Number: AU004687

SC Auction License Number: 4915

SC Auction Business License Number: 4246 (AUCTION FIRM)

