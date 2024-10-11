Glenn Thomas Announces the Release of The Stars Rain Down (Who Owns You?, Book 1)

Nobody worries about provoking an android. Maybe they should.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the BookDate to be Published: October 11thCatherine Mercer’s assignment was easy enough: interview an interstellar freighter pilot whose ship had fallen victim to a pirate attack near the Earth planetary colony of Aranae. As an IPS agent, following orders is her duty. As an artificial intelligence, she is property. Her life and destiny belong to those who own her, and compliance is mandatory.But when her simple fact-collecting mission blows up into a dangerous manhunt for the pilot-turned-fugitive, Catherine finds herself up to her neural nets in prejudice, betrayal, and government scandal—a bit much for an android law enforcement agent.During the course of her pursuit, Catherine realizes she must confront a greater challenge: that she may be more than the sum of her synthetic material, computers, and programs. If she is more than a machine, who can own her?Sail the stars with Catherine on her journey to find her true self, that being human transcends physical form. A spirit yearning for freedom resides within the body and fights suppression. But androids do not have souls or spirits. Right?About the Author Glenn Thomas ’s life path has been a meandering one, setting new life goals at various points along the way, gaining skills in art, photography, film-making, driving, and ultimately, writing in screenplays and prose. As a self-described “high-functioning daydreamer,” Glenn often finds contentment in self-imposed isolation, in conversation with characters only he sees and hears, in universes of his own creation. Once in a while, he writes them down into scripts and novels to share with the world.Glenn lives in the Los Angeles area and works as a driver for a major motion picture studio. His first self-published work was a series of short Science Fiction stories called The Spiderboys of Aranae, which appeared in 2015.In 1986, when Glenn was convinced he was at the start of a long and prosperous career as a visual artist, an idea for a sci-fi story came to him. A guy loses his wife to space aliens, and he searches the galaxy to find her. As a fan of the genre, Glenn sat down with paper and pencil to write the story, and two years later, No Longer Mourn for Me was finished. It then sat on the shelf, unpublished, for nearly 35 years. Glenn thought about that crudely executed early work, got ideas to improve it, and sat down at the computer for a rewrite. The original story was completely gutted, retooled, and reborn with a new title: The Stars Rain Down Purchase Your Copy Today: https://mybook.to/TheStarsRainDown

