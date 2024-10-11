Abacus Life to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ABL), a leading global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products, today announced it will release its Third Quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2024.



Abacus will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on November 7, 2024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Abacus’ investor relations website at ir.abacuslife.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 267-6316 (toll-free) or (203) 518-9783 (international), followed by the required Conference ID: ABACUS. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.abacuslife.com for one year following the call.

About Abacus

Abacus is a leading global alternative asset manager and market maker, specializing in use of advanced longevity and actuarial technology to purchase life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity while creating a high-returning asset class of insurance products, uncorrelated to market fluctuations, for institutional investors.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, including pending acquisitions, Abacus is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products traded on the Nasdaq exchange.

Abacus has invested in two new verticals: ABL Wealth, which provides longevity-based wealth management services and investment offerings, and ABL Tech, which offers ground-breaking technology services for pension funds, governments, insurance companies, retirement associations and more that provides advanced real-time data tracking and analysis. With each new channel, we are revolutionizing the future of life insurance.

www.abacuslife.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Robert Phillips – SVP Investor Relations

rob@abacuslife.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – IR/Capital Markets Associate

djackson@abacuslife.com

(321) 299-0716

Abacus Life Public Relations

press@abacuslife.com

