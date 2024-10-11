Chitosan Market Size Projected to Reach USD 101.06 Bn by 2034

The global chitosan market size accounted at USD 15.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to be worth around USD 101.06 billion by 2034. It is growing at a CAGR of 20.29% from 2024 and 2034. The North America chitosan market is growing at rapid CAGR of 20.42% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chitosan market size is expected to reach around USD 84.01 billion by 2033, increasing from USD 13.23 billion in 2023. The chitosan market is driven by a wide range of applications, increased demand, and rising usage in beauty products. Chitosan is a biopolymer with various applications in medicine, food, agriculture, stem cell research, and in HIV treatment. It can be used as a vaccine adjuvant, a drug delivery system, an antibacterial agent, and as a treatment for soft tissue diseases. In addition, it may be used as a coating or an edible film for food preservation. However, it is highly soluble in water, which makes it difficult to apply in many situations.



Chemo-structural modifications are useful in enhancing soluble polymers and broadening the applications of these materials. Overall, the unique characteristics of chitosan make it a potential candidate for numerous uses. Chitosan is utilized as a food stabilizer and preservative, a clarifying agent in juices, a thickening agent in drinks, and to wrap food items.

Key Insights

The U.S. chitosan market size is expected to worth around USD 42.24 billion by 2034 and expanding at a CAGR of 20.43% from 2024 to 2034.

Asia Pacific has accounted largest revenue share of around 47% in 2023.

Based on source, the shrimp segment has generated highest revenue share of 63% in 2023.

Based on application, the water treatment segment has accounted revenue share of 33.5% in 2023.

By application, the cosmetics segment has accounted revenue share of 26% in 2023.



Regional Stance

Asia Pacific dominated the chitosan market in 2023. This is mainly due to the high demand for hair, body, and skin care products. Chitosan has great moisture-retaining properties, which helps in keeping the skin hydrate. It also acts as a natural conditioning agent, improving hair texture and shine. Moreover, the growing expenditure on wastewater treatment further contributed to the regional market growth, as chitosan is effective in wastewater treatment.

Source Insights

The shrimp segment led the chitosan market in 2023. Chitosan, a polymer derived from chitin, is found in plentiful quantities in shrimp shells, which has several applications. Considering its properties, it can limit the growth of fungal strains and spoilage or food-pathogenic bacteria. It is effective in water treatment, impurity removal through chromatography, cosmetic products, and clothing treatment. It is also safe for the environment. There are extraction techniques, such as demineralization, deacetylation, and deproteinization, the crucial aspect being the deacetylation alkali concentration.

The crabs segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Crabs are rich in chitosan and chitin. The chitosan present in crab exoskeletons can also be utilized as an adsorbent to remove heavy metals and dyes. Apart from being an important resource for several industries, chitosan from crabs may also have hepato-renal protective effects in preventing hyperlipidemia.

Chitosan Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Chitosan Market Size in 2023 USD 13.23 Billion Chitosan Market Size by 2034 USD 101.06 Billion Chitosan Market CAGR 20.29 % Chitosan Market Segmentation By Source, By Application, By Region Market Companies Primex EHF, Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Vietnam Food, KitoZyme S.A., Agratech, Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway), BIO21 Co., Ltd., G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Application Insights

The wastewater segment dominated the chitosan market in 2023. Chitosan is a biopolymer that plays a critical role in wastewater treatment. This is because it fosters sedimentation and removes impurities. Its properties, such as biocompatibility, non-toxicity, hydrophobicity, and the presence of hydroxyl (–OH) and highly reactive amino (–NH2) groups in its backbone, make it an effective adsorbent material for removing wastewater pollutants. Chitosan, through its flocculating action, helps accumulate particles, aiding sedimentation and enhancing filterability. It can also be rendered in various forms, such as film, beads, fiber, flake, powder, and nanofibers.

In May 2022, Tidal Vision Products, a leading innovator in chitosan chemistry solutions, was certified by NSF International to sell its biodegradable chitosan product, Tidal Clear PW, to drinking water treatment facilities.



The cosmetics segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. As a biopolymer from chitin, a polysaccharide in crustaceans, chitosan represents the ingredient of many skin and beauty cosmetics owing to its several benefits. It improves the skin barrier, facilitates collagen formation, and enhances skin healing. It is safe for sensitive skin since it is tissue-friendly and has zero pathology. Chitosan also forms a protective film over the skin against any foreign materials. Its adhesive quality is one of the reasons it is incorporated into cosmetic compositions. Chitosan is used in the preparation of several cosmetic formulations such as creams, foams, and gels.

Chitosan Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising demand form the cosmetics industry

Chitosan serves several functions in cosmetics, including adhesion, rheology modifiers, skin biocompatibility, and antibacterial action. Similarly, it acts as a barrier for the skin to keep moisture within and aids in providing other functions such as deodorizing and regeneration of the skin. Also, it helps reduce trans epidermal water loss, evens out the surface, and helps heal the chapped skin. Chitosan is an important cosmetic ingredient due to its chitinaceous origins, which are found in crustaceans' shells. It is a good component in cosmetic formulations because of its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and very good adhesive properties. Moreover, clinical trials mainly focused on the application of chitosan in treating dry eye syndrome (DES), chronic kidney disease, bone-related diseases, immune-related diseases, and metabolic diseases boost the market.

Restraint

Stability concern

Chitosan is a promising biopolymer for various applications, especially drug delivery systems and tissue engineering. However, its long-term use often encounters challenges due to chain degradation over time and loss of physicochemical properties upon storage. Storage stability of chitosan-based formulations depends on factors such as deacetylation, molecular weight, purity, and moisture content. Nevertheless, its usefulness for drug delivery systems and tissue engineering systems is still poor.

Opportunity

Demand for sustainable food packaging

Over the years, the food packaging industry has misused petroleum-based food packaging for profitability, contributing immensely to environmental degradation. In this regard, the food packaging industry is encouraged to utilize green materials such as chitosan and its derivatives because of their safety, antimicrobial, and antifungal properties. Recently, researchers have addressed the evaluation of active and intelligent chitosan-based packaging films to enhance or prolong the shelf life of foods. In addition to this, the antimicrobial and antioxidant properties have also been reviewed.

Recent developments

In August 2024, Dyson is set to expand its hair styling product line with the launch of its innovative Dyson Chitosan formulations, focusing on ingredient science beyond devices.

In March 2024, a Memorial University student received a contract to launch a business converting crab shells to chitosan, a useful waste with various applications.

Chitosan Market Companies

Primex EHF

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Vietnam Food

KitoZyme S.A.

Agratech

Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Advanced Biopolymers AS (Norway)

Biophrame Technologies

BIO21 Co., Ltd.

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Qingdao Yunzhou Biochemistry Co.

Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Meron Biopolymer

FMC Corp.

Segments Covered in the Report



By Source

Shrimps

Prawns

Crabs

Other Sources

By Application

Water treatment

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical and Biomedical

Food and Beverage

Other Applications



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





