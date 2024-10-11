Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,378 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,386 in the last 365 days.

NEXGEL to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following October 2024 investor conferences.

Maxim’s Healthcare Virtual Summit
Date: October 15-17, 2024
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat with Naz Rahman, Vice President, Biotechnology Analyst
Day and Time: Tuesday, October 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET
Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference Details:
Date: October 28-30, 2024
Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 30th at 11:30 a.m. PT
Presentation Location: Track 4
Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at Maxim and LD Micro or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com.

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
NEXGEL@KCSA.Com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEXGEL to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more