NEXGEL to Participate in Upcoming October Investor Conferences

LANGHORNE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. (“NEXGEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: “NXGL”), a leading provider of medical and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications, today announced that Adam Levy, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following October 2024 investor conferences.



Maxim’s Healthcare Virtual Summit

Date: October 15-17, 2024

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat with Naz Rahman, Vice President, Biotechnology Analyst

Day and Time: Tuesday, October 15th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

LD Micro Main Event XVII Conference Details:

Date: October 28-30, 2024

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 30th at 11:30 a.m. PT

Presentation Location: Track 4

Webcast: https://ir.nexgel.com/news-events/events-presentations

To schedule a one-on-one investor meeting with Mr. Levy, please contact your representatives at Maxim and LD Micro or email KCSA Strategic Communications at NEXGEL@KCSA.Com .

About NEXGEL, Inc.

NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include Silverseal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

NEXGEL@KCSA.Com

