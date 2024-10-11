PacBio Enters Cancer Genomics Research Collaboration in Singapore with Advanced Onso Sequencing

Groundbreaking collaboration to unlock the full potential of PacBio’s Onso technology, accelerating breakthroughs in cancer genomics across Asia

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced the signing of a new Research Collaboration Agreement (RCA) with the National Cancer Centre of Singapore (NCCS). This collaboration aims to accelerate cancer research by leveraging PacBio's advanced sequencing technologies, including the innovative Onso short-read sequencing platform, to profile the genomic landscape of prevalent cancers in Asia.



The research project will focus on profiling prevalent cancers in Asia using PacBio’s Onso short-read sequencing system and Kinnex long-read sequencing kit, with a particular emphasis on single-cell RNA sequencing. The Onso platform, known for its exceptional accuracy in short-read sequencing, will enable researchers to detect clinically relevant mutations across various cancer types, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST). Its unique ability to deliver highly accurate data at scale makes it ideal for exploring genomic variants in cancer samples, ensuring robust analysis that could ultimately provide better cancer diagnostics and therapeutics.

As part of the collaborative effort, PacBio’s authorized channel partner in Asia, DKSH, has installed the Onso platform at the Cancer Discovery Hub in NCCS, which is dedicated to expanding cancer research and discovery. The findings from this collaboration are expected to benefit not only Singapore but also provide access to this cutting-edge technology to the broader research community in Asia. The collaboration with DKSH strengthens PacBio’s commitment to supporting local researchers in advancing cancer genomics in the region.

In combination with Revio's long-read sequencing capabilities, this research collaboration will allow scientists to conduct comprehensive multi-omics studies, analyzing transcript isoforms and genetic variants at the single-cell level. The integration of Onso for short reads and Revio for long reads ensures a complete and in-depth analysis of the cancer genome, offering new possibilities for precision oncology.

Asst Prof Jason Chan, Director of the Cancer Discovery Hub at NCCS, said: “We are excited to collaborate with PacBio on this initiative which combines the power of short-read and long-read sequencing, allowing us to delve deeper into the genomic complexities of cancers prevalent in Asia. The ultimate aim is to improve tailored diagnostic and treatment options for our patients.”

Jason Kang, General Manager and Vice President of PacBio APAC, commented, “At PacBio, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of cancer research with our cutting-edge sequencing platforms. With the installation of the Onso platform, enabled by our trusted partner DKSH, we are bringing our advanced sequencing solutions closer to the research community, empowering researchers to unlock new insights into cancer biology.”

