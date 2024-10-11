Jet Test Successfully Completes Four Boeing 747-400 Ferry Flights Across Three Continents in Just Six Days

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jet Test, a global leader in aircraft ferrying and flight-testing services, has successfully completed a remarkable achievement of aviation logistics, ferrying four Boeing 747-400 to multiple destinations across three continents in just six days.



This series of operations highlights Jet Test’s unparalleled expertise in aircraft repositioning and logistical coordination, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner for airlines and leasing companies around the world.

The ferry flights involved 10 highly skilled crew members, covering a total of 21,979 nautical miles. The flights took place between strategic destinations including Kyrgyzstan, China, Belgium, and Germany, demonstrating Jet Test's capability to manage complex, international aircraft movements under tight schedules.

Months of planning were involved in ensuring the safe and efficient execution of these flights, with coordination between multiple aviation authorities, airport operators, and flight crews. Despite the complexity of the operation, Jet Test adhered to the highest level of safety and operational standards throughout.

"Completing four 747 ferry flights in such a short span of time showcases our team's dedication and ability to deliver under pressure," said Gloyd Robinson, CEO of Jet Test. "We are proud of our crew and operations team for their hard work and professionalism in ensuring each mission was a success."

This milestone further solidifies Jet Test's position as a leader in the aircraft ferrying industry, specializing in the movement of large, complex aircraft globally.

For more information about Jet Test and its range of services, please visit https://jettest.aero or contact +1 (747) 400-0721

