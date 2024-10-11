Vermont Agency of Education Starts Public Engagement Phase of the Listen and Learn Tour

For Immediate Release.

The Vermont Agency of Education announced the next phase of its 2024 Listen and Learn Tour and invites the public to participate in community conversations focused on key topics in education. These public engagement sessions will help the Agency develop its strategic plan and ensure that its work is supporting the educational priorities of communities across Vermont. Following a series of data reports and regional planning sessions with more than 250 education leaders, the Agency is eager to expand these conversations to include educators, parents, students, and community members across the state.

"Hearing from Vermonters in every corner of the state is essential for the Agency of Education to develop goals and initiatives that support Vermont in building an education system that meets the needs of every student from cradle to career.” said Interim Secretary Zoie Saunders.”

Engagement Session Details

Each public engagement session will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Every session will begin with introductory information and data to support more in-depth conversations, followed by breakout sessions on topics related to student achievement and support, career and college readiness, and school budgets, among other emerging priorities. Detailed agendas will be provided on the Agency webpage closer to the events.

