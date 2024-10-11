The impact of climate change on infectious diseases: an expert discussion with Dr Mark Harber and Dr Christina Petridou

In a video for the RCP, Dr Mark Harber, the RCP’s special adviser on healthcare sustainability and climate change, sits down with Dr Christina Petridou, consultant in infectious diseases and microbiology at the Rare and Imported Pathogens Laboratory, to explore the growing link between climate change and infectious diseases.

During their insightful conversation, Dr Harber and Dr Petridou discuss how climate change is driving emerging infectious disease trends worldwide, including the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases. The experts emphasise that rising global temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and changes in ecosystems are creating new breeding grounds for pathogens and vectors, making certain regions more susceptible to outbreaks.

The conversation also focuses on the effects these changing trends are having on the UK healthcare system. Vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and low-income communities, are particularly at risk due to their limited access to healthcare and increased exposure to disease vectors. The speakers highlight the pressing need for healthcare systems to adapt by ensuring adequate resources are in place, including proper training for physicians and healthcare workers to handle these evolving challenges.