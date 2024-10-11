Ocean Power Technologies to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference in New York City on October 16th, 2024

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT” or the “Company”), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that it will be participating in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference, which will be held on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, in New York City.



"We’re excited to share how Ocean Power Technologies is advancing autonomous solutions that harness renewable energy to meet the growing needs of maritime and defense sectors," said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. "This conference provides a great platform to highlight our cutting-edge technologies and the strategic growth ahead."

The presentation will be at 11:00 AM EDT on October 16th and will be webcast live. Interested parties can register to watch the virtual presentation here. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with approved investors on Wednesday, October 16th. More information and registration for the conference can be found at www.microcaprodeo.com.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES:

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows™, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company’s headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey and has an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

ABOUT THE MICROCAP RODEO CONFERENCE:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences stand out as they are organized by money managers and investors, specifically for money managers and investors. This fall, executive management teams from approximately 25 microcap companies across a diverse range of industries will be participating. Investors will have the opportunity to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and 1x1 meetings, offering insights into key value drivers and emerging trends for 2025. Additionally, the event will feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continuing increased sales of Merrows™ solutions and PowerBuoy® and WAM-V® products, success in international markets, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION: Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com

