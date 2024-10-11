Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is Expected to Develop at a Moderate 6.6% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Dive into the Tissue Diagnostics Market, projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2023 to USD 9.42 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.6%! Explore insights by product, technology, disease type, and more in our comprehensive forecast for 2024-2031.

Westford, USA, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Tissue Diagnostics Market will attain a value of USD 9.42 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Advancements in diagnostic technologies and growing demand for early diagnosis around the world are estimated to bolster the tissue diagnostics market growth in the future. Surging prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is also expected to promote the demand for tissue diagnostics over the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tissue Diagnostics Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 94

Figures – 76

Tissue Diagnostics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 5.3 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 9.42 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Disease, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Integration with digital pathology Key Market Drivers Rising demand for early diagnosis of chronic diseases

Market Segmental Analysis

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, disease type, end user, and region.

By product, market is segmented into consumables, and instruments.

By technology, market is segmented into immunohistochemistry, in situ hybridization, digital pathology & workflow management, and special staining.

By disease type, market is segmented into breast cancer, gastric cancer, lymphoma, prostate cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and other disease types.

By end user, market is segmented into hospitals, research laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and other end users.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Accounts for a Dominant Market Share Owing to High Use in Diagnostics

Most diagnostic procedures are based on the immunohistochemistry (IHC) technique owing to its high efficacy and proven record of providing accurate diagnostics. Growing use of IHC technique for the development of novel cancer diagnostics is also projected to help this segment maintain a dominant share in the global tissue diagnostics market.

Rapidly Surging Prevalence of Lung Cancer Boosting Demand for Tissue diagnostics

Use of tissue diagnostics for the diagnosis of NSCLC (Non-small cell lung cancer) is projected to increase at a rapid pace as the incidence of lung cancer rises rapidly around the world. Rising air pollution and increasing tobacco consumption through cigarettes worldwide are key contributors to the surging incidence of lung cancer, offering new opportunities for tissue diagnostics providers.

High Emphasis on Early Diagnosis Helping North America Lead Global Tissue diagnostics Demand

North America is home to a massive population suffering from several chronic diseases and this is what helps it become a key market for tissue diagnostics companies. Growing demand for early diagnosis in this region and high investments in research and development of novel diagnostic technologies help it maintain a high market share. Canada and the United States remain the most opportune markets in this region.

Tissue Diagnostics Market Insights:

Drivers

Rising demand for early diagnosis

High prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases

Advancements in diagnostic technologies

Restraints

Dearth of skilled lab professionals and technicians

Lack of awareness regarding tissue diagnostics

Prominent Players in Tissue Diagnostics Market

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Abbott (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Abcam Plc (UK)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Bio SB (US)

BioGenex (US)

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US)

Histo-Line Laboratories (Italy)

Slee Medical GmbH (Germany)

CellPath Ltd. (UK)

Amos Scientific Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China)

Medite Medical GmbH (Germany)

Diapath S.p.A. (Italy)

Key Questions Answered in Tissue Diagnostics Market Report

What drives the global tissue diagnostics market growth?

Who are the leading tissue diagnostics providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for tissue diagnostics in the world?

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (growing demand for early diagnosis, rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, advancements in diagnostic technologies), restraints (absence of skilled lab professionals and technicians, lack of awareness), and opportunities (integration with digital pathology), influencing the growth of Tissue Diagnostics market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Tissue Diagnostics market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

