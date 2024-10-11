Energy Recovery Ventilators Market Projected to Hit USD 9.8 billion at a 14.3% CAGR by 2031 - Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research Inc. -, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global energy recovery ventilator market ( 에너지 회수 인공호흡기 시장 ) is estimated to thrive at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2023 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for energy recovery ventilator is estimated to reach US$ 9.8 billion by the end of 2031.

A prominent factor is the rise of smart home technologies. Integration of ERV systems with smart home automation platforms enables users to monitor and control indoor air quality and ventilation remotely, enhancing convenience and efficiency.

Some prominent players are as follows:

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Daikin

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics

Johnson Controls

Munters

Fujitsu General

Carrier Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions

Dunnair PTY LTD.

Changing consumer lifestyles and preferences drive demand for personalized ventilation solutions. Customizable ERV systems that cater to specific needs, such as allergy prevention or humidity control, gain popularity among discerning consumers seeking tailored indoor comfort solutions.

The influence of health and wellness trends shapes market dynamics. The growing emphasis on holistic well-being prompts adoption of ERV systems equipped with advanced filtration technologies to remove airborne contaminants and improve respiratory health.

Government incentives and rebates play a significant role in market expansion. Subsidies and tax credits offered for energy-efficient building upgrades and HVAC installations incentivize adoption of ERV systems, particularly in regions with proactive sustainability initiatives.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Plate heat exchanger emerges as the leading technology type segment in the energy recovery ventilator market, offering efficient heat transfer for ventilation systems.

The commercial sector emerges as the leading application segment in the energy recovery ventilator market, driven by stringent energy regulations and sustainability initiatives.

North America leads the energy recovery ventilator market, driven by stringent energy regulations and high awareness of indoor air quality standards.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Stringent regulations and rising energy costs drive demand for energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

and rising energy costs drive demand for energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Concerns about pollutants and allergens spur adoption of ERVs to enhance indoor air quality.

and allergens spur adoption of ERVs to enhance indoor air quality. Sustainability mandates and certifications propel demand for ERVs in green building projects, promoting energy-efficient ventilation solutions.

and certifications propel demand for ERVs in green building projects, promoting energy-efficient ventilation solutions. Rapid urbanization drives construction activities , creating opportunities for ERV installations in new buildings and retrofit projects.

, creating opportunities for ERV installations in new buildings and retrofit projects. Innovations in ERV design and control systems improve efficiency and performance, catering to evolving market needs for enhanced comfort and energy savings.

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market: Regional Profile

North America leads the market, driven by stringent energy efficiency standards and growing awareness of indoor air quality. With established players like Carrier Corporation and Johnson Controls dominating the region, North America boasts a mature market ecosystem and widespread adoption of ERV systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

leads the market, driven by stringent energy efficiency standards and growing awareness of indoor air quality. With established players like Carrier Corporation and Johnson Controls dominating the region, North America boasts a mature market ecosystem and widespread adoption of ERV systems in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Europe , renowned for its sustainability initiatives, witnesses significant growth in the ERV market. Companies like Zehnder Group and Swegon AB offer advanced solutions compliant with stringent EU regulations, driving demand for energy-efficient ventilation systems in green building projects and retrofit applications.

, renowned for its sustainability initiatives, witnesses significant growth in the ERV market. Companies like Zehnder Group and Swegon AB offer advanced solutions compliant with stringent EU regulations, driving demand for energy-efficient ventilation systems in green building projects and retrofit applications. Asia Pacific emerges as a dynamic market, fueled by rapid urbanization and increasing emphasis on building energy efficiency. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea lead in adoption, driven by government initiatives promoting sustainable development and green building certifications. With rising demand for ERV systems in residential and commercial sectors, Asia Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for both established players and emerging entrants.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market: Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the Energy Recovery Ventilators (ERV) Market, innovation and efficiency are key differentiators. Industry leaders like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Daikin Industries, Ltd. dominate with advanced ERV systems offering superior energy recovery and indoor air quality. Emerging players such as Renewaire LLC and Nortek Air Solutions bring innovative solutions catering to diverse market needs.

Stringent regulations promoting energy efficiency drive competition, prompting companies to invest in R&D for next-generation ERV technologies. With a focus on sustainability and performance, competition fosters continuous advancements, shaping the future of energy-efficient ventilation systems globally.

Product Portfolio

Munters leads in innovative air treatment solutions , offering humidity control and climate solutions for various industries. Their cutting-edge technologies ensure optimal environmental conditions, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and comfort in commercial, industrial, and agricultural applications worldwide.

, offering humidity control and climate solutions for various industries. Their cutting-edge technologies ensure optimal environmental conditions, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and comfort in commercial, industrial, and agricultural applications worldwide. Fujitsu General is synonymous with excellence in HVAC systems , providing energy-efficient heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, they deliver superior indoor comfort and air quality for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces globally.

, providing energy-efficient heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. With a commitment to innovation and reliability, they deliver superior indoor comfort and air quality for residential, commercial, and industrial spaces globally. Carrier Corporation pioneers in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, setting industry standards for efficiency and performance. Their comprehensive range of products ensures optimal comfort and energy savings for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, driving sustainability and customer satisfaction.

Energy Recovery Ventilator Market: Key Segments

By Technology Type

Rotary Heat Exchanger

Plate Heat Exchanger

Heat Pipe Exchanger

Run-around Coil

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

