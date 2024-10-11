InnovAge Provides Update on Clinical & Operational Transformations at National PACE Association Annual Conference

Investments in People, Processes and Tools Deliver Enhanced Experience for InnovAge Participants at Company’s 20 Centers

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV), a leading Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) provider, plans to highlight its ongoing clinical, operational, and business transformations at the 2024 National PACE Association (NPA) Conference.



As the nation's largest provider of PACE by number of participants, InnovAge provides coordinated and integrated care across a range of physical, medical, and social services. This ensures eligible seniors can age safely in their own homes while maintaining their independence and quality of life. Under President and CEO Patrick Blair, the company has innovated across the business to improve clinical operations and enhance the employee experience.

“Our unwavering commitment to our participants and their families is at the heart of everything we do at InnovAge, which means creating a team culture built on continuous improvement,” said Blair. “Our ongoing clinical and operational innovations are not just about enhancing our current services but also about scaling our capabilities to ensure more seniors have access to the comprehensive, personalized care they deserve.”

With a new operating model designed to strengthen collaboration between operations, physicians, and nurses, InnovAge has harmonized processes and culture across its 20 centers with a focus on clinical excellence and continuous improvement. InnovAge partnered with Epic, the leading EHR vendor to develop PACE specific workflows, analytics and integrations that support industry best practices and care innovation. Additionally, InnovAge established and implemented auditing and quality assurance programs to promote the company’s high standards throughout all business operations.

InnovAge plans on sharing more details about some of these ongoing transformations at this year’s NPA Conference, taking place October 13-16, 2024, in San Diego. The annual event brings together leaders and healthcare experts to discuss innovations and best practices in care for older adults. The conference features educational sessions, networking opportunities, and exhibitions showcasing the latest developments in comprehensive senior care models.

InnovAge Executives Featured at 2024 NPA Conference:

Date & Time Panel Title InnovAge Speakers October 14

4:45 PM Actually, There Is Something We Can Do: Better Living and Dying Through Good Communication and Care Courtney Despos, Vice President, In-Home Services; Randy Ferrance, MD, Regional Medical Officer - East October 14

4:45 PM Medicare Risk Adjustment Initiatives Top 6 Ann Wells, MD, Chief Quality and Population Health Officer; Stephanie Wilson, MBA, CPC, CPMA, InnovAge Colorado PACE Executive Director Risk Adjustment October 15

8:00 AM CMS Audits: Tips for Success Olivia Patton, Chief Compliance Officer October 15

2:00 PM Lessons Learned in Behavioral Integration Across PACE Organizations Leslie Minna, PsyD, MBA, MS, Vice President, Behavioral Health; Ann Wells, MD, Chief Quality and Population Health Officer



About InnovAge

InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, frail, and predominantly dual-eligible seniors through the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). With a mission of enabling older adults to age independently in their own homes for as long as safely possible, InnovAge’s patient-centered care model is designed to improve the quality of care its participants receive while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge believes its PACE healthcare model is one in which all constituencies — participants, their families, providers, and government payors — “win.” As of June 30, 2024, InnovAge served approximately 7,020 participants across 20 centers in six states. https://www.innovage.com/

Media Contacts

Lara Hazenfield

InnovAge Public Relations Manager

lhazenfield@innovage.com

John Eddy

Goldin Solutions for InnovAge

InnovAge@goldinsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.