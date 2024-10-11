Tourmaline Bio to Showcase Two Poster Presentations at the 2024 Cardiometabolic Health Congress

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that it expects to present two posters at the upcoming 19th Annual Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC), taking place October 17-19, 2024, in Boston, MA.



These posters highlight Tourmaline's ongoing commitment to further characterizing inflammatory cardiovascular risk, as well as potential therapeutic mechanisms of IL-6 inhibition.

Poster Presentations :

Title: Utilization of High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein Testing in Primary and Secondary ASCVD Prevention

Authors: Emil deGoma, MD1; Yung Chyung, MD1; John Walsh, MD1; C. William Pike, MD2; Jananee Muralidharan, MD2; Vincent Marino2; J. Craig Davis2; Saurabh Gombar, MD, PhD2; Michael D. Shapiro, DO, MCR3

Affiliations:

1Tourmaline Bio, Inc., New York, NY, USA

2Atropos Health, Inc., New York, NY, USA

3Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA

Title: Effect of IL-6 Inhibition on Lipoprotein(a) Levels: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Authors: Saeid Mirzai, DO1; Emil deGoma, MD2; John Walsh, MD2; Raya Mahbuba, MSc3; Yung Chyung, MD2; Michael D. Shapiro, DO, MCR1

Affiliations:

1Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA

2Tourmaline Bio, Inc., New York, NY, USA

3Independent researcher, Toronto, ON, Canada

For more information, please visit https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/19th-annual-cmhc/.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006).

About Pacibekitug

Pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006) is a long-acting, fully-human, anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody with best-in-class potential and differentiated properties including a naturally long half-life, low immunogenicity, and high binding affinity to IL-6. Pacibekitug has been previously studied in approximately 450 participants, including patients with autoimmune disorders, across six completed clinical trials. Tourmaline is developing pacibekitug in thyroid eye disease (TED) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as its first two indications, with additional diseases under consideration.

For more information about Tourmaline Bio and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com .

