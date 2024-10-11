Par Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Monday, November 4, 2024. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Tuesday, November 5, 2024

9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)

Dial-in number: 1-833-974-2377 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5782 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 4223997. The replay will be available until November 19, 2024.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. Par Pacific owns and operates 219,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the “nomnom” convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Investor Contact:

Ashimi Patel

VP, Investor Relations & Sustainability

(832) 916-3355

apatel@parpacific.com

Legal Disclaimer:

