Caring for Others Announces Worldwide Tour to Provide Food and Clothing Insecurity Services in the U.S. and Overseas

CEO is fulfilling and exceeding the nonprofit’s goal to meet its promise for The White House commitment goals on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health by 2030

Announcing plans to support some of the greatest poverty-stricken US cities in GA, IL, LA, and D.C. and overseas to the Caribbean, Guyana, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa with food distributions.” — Founder & CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission of eradicating poverty , is excited to announce its plans to fulfill and exceed its commitment to the “National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health” by supporting some of the nation’s greatest poverty-stricken cities in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, and Washington D.C. Caring For Others Founder, CEO and President Eslene Richmond-Shockley and her team will also be traveling overseas to the Caribbean, Guyana, Nigeria, Uganda, and South Africa conducting a series of on-site distributions throughout the next 12 months as announced at the nonprofit’s launch party on Oct. 10.Richmond-Shockley shared her plans for increasing community support as the economic downturn progresses, her perspective on poverty and necessary solutions throughout the United States and overseas, as well as share her plans for fulfilling her commitment to provide more than nine million pounds annually of fresh and nutritious fruits, vegetables, and protein to thousands of families in need by 2030.The Worldwide Tour team will provide food and clothing to those in need and will kick off in October in Atlanta. The tour will continue through June 2025 as detailed below:Oct./Nov. 2024 - Atlanta, GeorgiaDec. 2024 - Chicago, Illinois and GuyanaJan. 2025 - Ethiopia and New Orleans, LouisianaFeb. 2025 - Cape Town and Washington D.C.March 2025 - AntiguaApril 2025 - Chicago & GrenadaMay 2025 - St. Lucia, CaribbeanJune 2025 - NigeriaCaring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. From its humble beginnings 25 years ago, Caring For Others has launched numerous programs including food and clothing distributions like No Bare Soles, Comfort & Care, and Christmas in September and other programs like 1st Impression, All Hands Disaster Relief with Convoy of Care, Feeding Atlanta, CareLoft, Think Tank, International Poverty Forum, and the ERS Scholarship Fund. Additionally, the nonprofit has expanded internationally into Antigua, Belize, Guyana, Guatemala, and the Philippines with microeconomic community empowerment loans, as well as much-needed household goods and clothing.For more information on Caring For Others and its mission, please visit www.caring4others.org # # #About Caring For Others:Caring For Others is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty through compassion, empowerment, and community support. For 25 years, Caring For Others has been a driving force in creating positive change in the lives of those facing economic hardships. The journey began with a simple idea: that every individual deserves the opportunity to live with dignity, regardless of their circumstances. This belief has fueled our work, and today, it guides us as we continue to make a difference in our community and beyond.

