Constellium to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results on October 23, 2024

PARIS, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its third quarter 2024 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.

The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/675294725

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 757931 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

United States: +1 646 787 9445
France: +33 9 70 73 39 58
Germany: +49 32 221098334
Switzerland: +41 22 518 90 26
United Kingdom: +44 20 4587 0498

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value-added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €7.2 billion of revenue in 2023.
www.constellium.com

Media Contacts
   
Investor Relations Communications
Jason Hershiser Delphine Dahan-Kocher
Phone: +1 443 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

