Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market to Reach US$ 1.38 Billion by 2031, Says CoherentMI

Burlingame, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market is estimated to value at US$ 0.09 Billion in the year 2024, and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.38 Billion by 2031, with growing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market has been experiencing growth due to rising diagnosis and treatment rates around the world. Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome is an autoimmune disorder affecting the connection between nerves and muscles. However, it remains quite rare and often underdiagnosed. In recent years, advances in clinical research and diagnostic techniques have helped improve detection of Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome symptoms. Another major factor spurring market growth is the emergence of novel therapeutic options for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome. For many years, treatment was restricted to immune-suppressing medications that carried several side effects. However, newer targeted therapies have now become available that demonstrate higher efficacy with reduced adverse effects.



Market Dynamics:

The Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market is driven by increasing research and development activities for developing novel treatment options. Drug makers are investing significantly in R&D to develop targeted immunotherapies with novel mechanisms of action.

For instance, in February 2020, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals initiated Phase III clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome. Moreover, rising cases of Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome worldwide is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. According to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome affects approximately 1 in every 100,000 people.

Report Coverage & Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024: US$ 0.09 Billion Estimated Value by 2031: US$ 1.38 Billion Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.35% Historical Data: 2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2024–2031 Forecast Units: Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage: Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered: By Type, By Treatment Type, By Route of Administration, By End User, By Geography Geographies Covered: Global Major Players: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Grifols, S.A., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., argenx SE, Immunovant, Inc. and Among Others. Growth Drivers: • Rising research and development activities focused on innovative treatment options • Growing patient awareness and advocacy leading to increased diagnoses and demand for treatments Restraints & Challenges: • High cost of advanced treatments may limit accessibility in certain regions

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing research & development activities for orphan drugs and rising geriatric population.





is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to increasing research & development activities for orphan drugs and rising geriatric population. On the basis of type, paraneoplastic segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to high prevalence of paraneoplastic form of LEMS.





By treatment type, medications segment is projected to dominate the market due to wide availability and established efficacy of immunosuppressants and corticosteroids.





On the basis of route of administration, oral segment holds the largest share and is expected to grow further during the forecast period due to ease of administration.





Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to well established healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players.





Key players operating in the LEMS market include Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Grifols, S.A. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These players are focused on expanding their product portfolios through mergers & acquisitions.



Market Trends:

The Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market is witnessing trend of collaborations and partnerships between players. Key companies are focusing on partnering with academic institutes and biotechnology companies to strengthen their research capabilities. For instance, in December 2019, BioArctic entered into a multi-target research collaboration with Eisai.

The collaboration aims to develop and commercialize novel treatments for patients with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Moreover, emergence of early stage diagnosis is also a key trend in the market. Availability of sensitive diagnostic tests help diagnose the disease at early stages which can improve treatment outcomes. This is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

On May 2024, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has received FDA approval to increase the maximum daily dose of FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) from 80 mg to 100 mg for adults and pediatric patients over 45 kg. This approval provides greater flexibility in treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).





In May 2023 Precigen, Inc received USFDA authorization for an IND application, initiating a Phase 2 study for the PRGN-2009 Off-the-Shelf AdenoVerse immunotherapy combined with pembrolizumab, targeting recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. This development is crucial as it opens new avenues for similar innovative therapies in the LEMS treatment market.



Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Segmentation:

By Type Paraneoplastic Idiopathic

By Treatment Type Medications Immunosuppressants Corticosteroids Plasmapheresis Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Others (Supportive Therapies)

By Route of Administration: Oral Intravenous Subcutaneous

By End User Hospitals Specialized Clinics Home Care Settings Academic & Research Institutions Others



Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Opportunities:

By Type Segment -

The Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market is segmented based on type into paraneoplastic, idiopathic and others. The paraneoplastic segment is expected to hold the largest share of around 60% of the total market by 2024. This is majorly due to the high prevalence of paraneoplastic LEMS where symptoms of muscle weakness are associated with an underlying malignancy in majority of cases. According to recent studies, paraneoplastic LEMS accounts for nearly 70-80% of all LEMS cases.

By Treatment Type -

The treatment type segment includes medications, plasmapheresis and supportive therapies. Among these, the medications segment is anticipated to dominate with a share of over 45% by 2024. Within medications, immunosuppressants and corticosteroids are widely used for treatment of LEMS. Plasmapheresis segment includes intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

Finally, the global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome market is set to grow moderately till 2031, supported by ongoing research activities and demand for orphan drugs to treat rare diseases.

Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market Report - Table of Contents:

Research Objectives and Assumptions Market Purview Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market, By Type, 2024-2031, (USD Bn) Paraneoplastic

Idiopathic Global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market, By Treatment Type, 2024-2031, (USD Bn) Medications

Plasmapheresis

Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG)

Others (Supportive Therapies) Global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market, By Route Of Administration: 2024-2031, (USD Bn) Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market, By End User, 2024-2031, (USD Bn) Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Home Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutions

Others Global Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome Market, By Region, 2019 - 2031, Value (USD Bn) North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa Competitive Landscape Analyst Recommendations References And Research Methodology



