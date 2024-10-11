OSCE brings together youth and international organizations to commemorate International Day of the Girl Child

On 10 and 11 October 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe will organize a two-day roundtable discussion dedicated to the United Nations' International Day of the Girl Child. The event aims to bring together around 150 young men and women, along with representatives from civil society organizations, government institutions, and international partners. The goal is to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and best practices for empowering girls, particularly in rural areas, and promoting gender equality in Tajikistan.

This event is being organized in co-operation with Tajikistan’s Committee of Women and Family Affairs, Tajikistan’s Committee of Youth Affairs and Sports, the World Bank Group for Tajikistan, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Tajikistan, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the World Food Programme (WFP), UN Women, and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). Additionally, representatives from the French Embassy, the UK Embassy, the UN Resident Coordinator for Tajikistan, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will also be present and will deliver motivational speeches.

“According to United Nations experts, almost one in five girls worldwide still do not complete primary school, and nearly four out of ten girls do not finish high school. It is crucial for all countries to acknowledge the right to education with equal opportunities and without discrimination,” emphasized Dilrabo Mansuri, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan. She stressed that primary and secondary education should be compulsory and free for all children, including those living in rural areas. “Girls play a crucial role in maintaining peace and stability, protecting national and cultural values, and fostering a sense of patriotism, national pride, humanism, and responsibility in children,” said Mansuri.

“Since 2011, the International Day of the Girl Child has been celebrated globally to recognize the rights of girls, stress the importance of equal access to education, leadership, and opportunities, as well as advocate for a life free from discrimination and violence,” said Ambassador Willy Kempel, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe. “In today’s event, we not only want to celebrate their potential but also to make a joint call to action to address the barriers and norms that limit their rights,” Ambassador Kempel added.

The roundtable discussion will focus on challenging harmful social norms, promoting positive gender-related attitudes, and creating opportunities for girls to access technology, education, and leadership roles. There will be dedicated sessions on gender-sensitive approaches to education, nutrition, and economic empowerment, as well as an exploration of best practices for advancing girls' rights at different stages of their lives. Furthermore, OSCE and various UN agencies, under the leadership of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs, will present a joint action plan for project implementation in 2025.

The International Day of the Girl Child serves to highlight the challenges faced by girls and promotes their empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights. This initiative aligns with OSCE’s broader efforts to empower youth and promote gender equality in Tajikistan.