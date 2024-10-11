Bitget Wallet Integrates Tonstakers, Enabling TON Staking with a Minimum 3% APY

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has integrated Tonstakers, the top staking protocol by Total Value Locked (TVL) in the TON ecosystem. This new feature lets users stake their TON tokens easily, with just a tap on the mobile app. Users can earn additional rewards from the ecosystem, with an annual return estimated between 3% and 5.5%.

Beyond TON tokens, Bitget Wallet supports a wide range of staking services, including ETH, popular stablecoins such as USDT, USDC, and DAI, as well as Bitget Wallet's ecosystem token, BWB. Users can also participate in other re-staking assets, utilizing strategies designed to boost yields. These options provide more ways for token holders to grow their returns. With the intuitive "DeFi" tab on the wallet app's homepage, users can visualize and manage their staking activities in real-time, tracking daily earnings and unstaking whenever they wish. By offering flexible strategies that accommodate different risk profiles, the wallet helps users find the right balance between maximizing safety and earning potential. This streamlined design makes staking easy and increases both liquidity and overall returns for participants.

As one of the first Web3 wallets to fully support the TON/Telegram ecosystem, Bitget Wallet employs MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, which removes the need for private keys. Users can create and manage their wallets through various login options, including Telegram. With this innovative keyless solution for the TON mainnet, Bitget Wallet enables users to securely create TON wallets without the hassle of traditional private keys. Additionally, Bitget Wallet has developed a Telegram trading bot that offers a one-stop service, including multi-chain trading, a zero gas fee experience for TON DApps, and popular project airdrops. It has also introduced OmniConnect, a software development kit (SDK) that enables Telegram mini-apps to effortlessly link to more than 500 blockchains, simplifying interactions like signing and transactions within DApps.

This deep connection to the TON ecosystem has led to a significant surge in both user growth and wallet activity. In Q3 2024 alone, the number of TON addresses on Bitget Wallet saw a staggering increase of 4886%. According to research, Bitget Wallet is the most popular wallet in the TON ecosystem, with 68% of users favoring this mobile platform over browser-based solutions. Bitget Wallet's success is also reflected in the project it supports - Tonmarket, a TON ecosystem app, has amassed over 30 million users in less than three months, quickly becoming a dominant player in the sector.

Bitget Wallet's collaboration with the TON ecosystem is fueled by a vision of a decentralized future where financial tools are accessible to everyone. As the TON ecosystem evolves, the emphasis will move from basic staking and tap-to-earn models to more advanced applications in finance, gaming, and social interaction, aiming to provide users with lasting, sustainable value beyond short-term incentives. Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, remarked, "Our integration with Tonstakers is just the beginning. The future growth of the TON ecosystem will stem from innovative applications that foster meaningful engagement. We're excited to contribute to a future where decentralized finance meets real-world needs."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 500,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b1f59be-7ca1-4542-8250-d7d4760d814c

For media inquiries, please contact media.web3@bitget.com

Bitget Wallet Integrates Tonstakers, Enabling TON Staking with a Minimum 3% APY Bitget Wallet Integrates Tonstakers, Enabling TON Staking with a Minimum 3% APY

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.