SECNAV Del Toro As-Written Remarks at the Honor Our Fallen Concert

Introduction

Good evening, everyone. It is an honor to join you for this wonderful concert.

Mr. Loeven, thank you for the kind introduction, and for your hard work putting on this astounding weeklong event.

Thank you to the City of San Francisco, the Center for Humanitarian Assistance, and everyone who played a role in putting on this event.

Rear Admiral Meyer, Brigadier General Niebel, Rear Admiral Valdes, and Rear Admiral Rosen, thank you for joining us tonight and for your leadership of our Sailors and Marines throughout the region—and for your support to San Francisco Fleet Week.

And, to the 1st Marine Division Band, who we’re all here to see perform: thank you for sharing your gifts with us and choosing to serve your country.

Value of Service

The true strength of our Navy and Marine Corps is not in ships, submarines, aircraft, AAVs, or other equipment—but indeed our people.

Our service is powered by their spirit and dedication to our nation's ideals.

Service is not an obligation; it’s a privilege—a chance to be a part of something greater than ourselves and to uphold the values that define us as a nation.

The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have built and maintained the world's most capable teams thanks to that spirit of selfless service.

I vividly recall my time in command of USS Bulkeley, itself a testament to that enduring legacy.

In fact, on September 11th, 2001, I was in New York City preparing for the commissioning ceremony of Bulkeley.

I saw upfront the wreckage of the World Trade Center—the destruction and loss of life wrought by cowards with no respect for human life.

But I also witnessed firsthand the spirit of our Nation.

Americans from all walks of life, coming together in a moment of tragedy, resolving to stand up and hold accountable those who did us harm.

Then, as now, every man and woman serving in our Navy, Marine Corps, and all of our armed forces had chosen to serve.

Just as every single warrior we lost throughout our long conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan swore an oath to defend our Constitution.

They came from every corner of our nation—representing the rich tapestry of our 330 million citizens and drawing from a global pool of talent.

Because, you see, service to our country and service in the armed forces are not merely jobs; they are fundamental aspects of our democracy, deeply ingrained in the very fabric of our nation—initially forged during the Revolutionary War and renewed in every conflict since.

The United States is built upon millions of individual acts of valor and courage, at home and overseas, throughout our history.

And each of us serving today carries the legacy of those who served before us.

Today, our Sailors, Marines, and Department of the Navy civilians are deployed around the globe, continuing to defend our Nation, as well as our international allies and partners, against the specter of terrorism.

Closing

At the close of World War II, Fleet Admiral Chester Nimitz wrote in his message to the Pacific Fleet that the fallen Soldiers, Sailors, and Marines were, and I quote:

“A cross section of democracy. They fought together as brothers in arms; they died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation—the obligation to insure that their sacrifice will help to make this a better and safer world in which to live.”

That obligation remains, and that work continues.

On behalf of a grateful nation, thank you to all who have fought, served, and sacrificed in the long history of defending freedom around the world.

As I close, I would like to take this moment to speak directly to our Gold Star families who have lost loved ones.

You will forever be in our hearts, our thoughts, and our prayers. We will never forget the sacrifices of your loved ones.

I promise you that we—the nearly one million Marines, Sailors, and Civilians of the Department of the Navy—will continue to honor their legacy, and strive to live up to the examples of selfless service they set forth.

Thank you all here today for taking the time to remember their sacrifice.

May God grant us all fair winds and following seas. Thank you.