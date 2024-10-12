Pipette Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Pipette Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pipette market has grown steadily in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1.60 billion in 2023 to $1.67 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Factors driving this growth include the rising demand for high-precision liquid handling in research labs, a focus on drug development and pharmaceutical research, and an increase in government funding for life sciences research.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Pipette Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The pipette market will experience steady growth, reaching $1.99 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 4.5%. Growth factors include advancements in pipette technology, expanding pharmaceutical industries, and increasing R&D investments. Trends include smart pipette systems, eco-friendly designs, ergonomic features, and expansion in genomics and proteomics research.

Growth Driver of The Pipette Market

The rising number of clinical trials is anticipated to propel the pipette market in the future. Clinical trials are research studies aimed at assessing the safety, efficacy, and optimal use of new medical treatments or interventions in human participants. The number of clinical trials is increasing due to higher investments in pharmaceutical research and development and the growing demand for new therapies. Pipettes are crucial in clinical trials as they provide precise and accurate measurements and transfer of liquids, which are essential for obtaining reliable experimental results.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Pipette Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the pipette market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, Avantor Inc., Sartorius AG, Mettler Toledo International Inc., Integra Biosciences AG, Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Gilson Inc., DWK Life Sciences, Accumax Lab Devices Pvt. Ltd., BRAND GMBH + CO KG, AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Microlit Industries Private Limited, Socorex Isba SA, Kartell S.p.A., OHAUS Corporation, CAPP ApS, Scilogex LLC, Nichiryo Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Pipette Market Size?

Major players in the pipette market are focusing on calibrated pipettes that offer precise and accurate liquid measurement, providing laboratories with reliable instruments for precision tasks. These calibrated pipettes enhance accuracy and precision, giving companies a competitive advantage by meeting the needs of scientific and research facilities that require exact measurements for various applications.

How Is The Global Pipette Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Air Displacement Pipettes, Positive Displacement Pipettes

2) By Category: Electronic, Manual

3) By Channel Type: Single Channel, Multi-Channel

4) By Volume Type: Adjustable Volume, Fixed Volume

5) By Application: Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Biotech Laboratories, Food And Beverage Laboratories, Forensics Laboratories, Other applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Pipette Market

North America was the largest region in the pipette market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pipette market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Pipette Market Definition

A pipette is a laboratory instrument used to transport measured volumes of liquid, commonly utilized in biology, chemistry, and medical labs. Available in various designs, including manual and electronic, pipettes are essential for tasks requiring precision and accuracy in liquid handling.

Pipette Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global pipette market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Pipette Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pipette market size, drivers and trends, pipette market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

