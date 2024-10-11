Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Nevada

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO NEVADA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024

HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Nevada on Thursday, October 10, to learn about sports tourism.

Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Tuesday, October 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the night of October 10 through the morning of October 12. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the morning of October 12 through the afternoon of October 15.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]