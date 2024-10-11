Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Travels to Nevada
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN TRAVELS TO NEVADA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 10, 2024
HONOLULU ̶ Governor Josh Green, M.D., will travel to Nevada on Thursday, October 10, to learn about sports tourism.
Governor Green is scheduled to return to Honolulu on Tuesday, October 15. Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke will serve as acting Governor from the night of October 10 through the morning of October 12. Attorney General Anne Lopez will serve as acting Governor from the morning of October 12 through the afternoon of October 15.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Phone: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.