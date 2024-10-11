DLNR News Release-Nene Killed in Hit and Run in Hilo, Oct. 10, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

October 10, 2024

HIT AND RUN DRIVER KILLS NĒNĒ IN LILIʻUOKALANI PARK AND GARDENS

(HILO, HAWAI‘I) – A male nēnē, banded as 595, was killed while apparently crossing a road in Liliʻuokalani Park and Gardens off Banyan Drive early this morning.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) received a call about the incident before its offices opened and a staff member responded and picked up the bird. DOFAW plans to have the dead nēnē tested for toxoplasmosis, a deadly disease spread by cats.

McGuire said, “Since people have been regularly feeding nēnē in the park for many months now, they’ve grown accustomed to humans (habituated). This is a primary reason we’ve pleaded with folks to stop feeding feral cats. Yet even after one woman was cited earlier this year, regular feeding is continuing.”

Sadly, the male nēnē’s mate, with a leg band of NTC, has now lost her partner, and experienced trauma with two of her chicks. One chick, born this season, died of suspected toxoplasmosis in the spring. Another, nicknamed Onion and banded as NYN, was abducted from another Hilo park several years ago, but eventually recovered, returned to its parents and then released into a bird sanctuary.

“Nēnē’s normally have mate fidelity and will breed for life with their partners. In this case NTC had one offspring bird-napped, one apparently felled by a disease spread by feral cats and at least one partner killed,” McGuire noted.

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) has opened an investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have seen a vehicle in the park early Thursday morning to report it. Better yet, is if the person who hit the bird steps forward.

Nēnē regularly cross the roads in the park, traveling to cat feeding locations put out by people. DOCARE officers are aware of the feeding and regularly patrol the park looking for anyone who is putting food out. Anyone caught placing plates of food that nēnē can eat can be cited and face criminal prosecution.

Witnesses can contact DOCARE at 643-DLNR or via the DLNRTip app, both anonymously. Or they can call the DOCARE Branch Office in Hilo at 808-933-3460.

