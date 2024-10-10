ASEAN-Canada Joint Leaders’ Statement on Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience

CANADA, October 10 - We, the Member States of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Canada gathered in Vientiane, Lao Peoples’ Democratic Republic on 10 October 2024, at the ASEAN-Canada Special Summit on Enhancing ASEAN Connectivity and Resilience, in support of the priorities of the Lao PDR’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2024;

Recalling the establishment of an ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership on 6 September 2023 and REAFFIRMING our shared commitment to jointly address new challenges, including through cooperation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, such as the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF);

Emphasising the importance of adhering to key principles, shared values and norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN), the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS);

Recognising the long history of cooperation between ASEAN and Canada since the establishment of Dialogue Relations in 1977;

Noting that both the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy share relevant fundamental principles in promoting an ASEAN-centred, open, inclusive, transparent, resilient, and rules-based regional architecture that upholds international law;

Acknowledging Canada’s support for ASEAN Centrality in the evolving regional architecture, which underscores Canada’s commitment to regional peace, security and prosperity and to ASEAN integration and ASEAN Community-building process;

Supporting this year’s ASEAN Chairmanship theme of “ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience”;

Noting that Canada, as G7 president in 2025, is keenly interested in ensuring that its presidency is informed by the views of ASEAN Member States;

We hereby declare our intention to:

Expand collaboration through the ASEAN-Canada Strategic Partnership which will include a special focus in 2024-2025 on ASEAN-Canada digital cooperation, and an expanded Canadian commercial engagement in the ASEAN region. Build on the Plan of Action to Implement the Joint Declaration on ASEAN-Canada Enhanced Partnership (2021-2025) and support the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its Strategic Plans as well as the implementation of the AOIP.

Connectivity

Cooperation on Transforming for the Digital Future

Strengthen digital cooperation between ASEAN and Canada, noting Canada’s interest in becoming a Dialogue/Development Partner of the ADGSOM.

Cooperation on Integrating and Connecting Economies

Strengthen economic ties by increasing ASEAN-Canada trade and investment, including through Team Canada Trade Missions to the ASEAN region. Promote greater regional economic integration, development, and resilience, including through the timely conclusion of an ASEAN-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA) and underscore our shared commitment to a rules-based multilateral trading system; and achieve fair, open and free markets, as well as sustainable and inclusive economic growth and development. Welcome the establishment of the Export Development Canada office in Jakarta, and planned expansion to other countries in Southeast Asia, striving to support Canadian companies doing business in Indonesia and other ASEAN markets through direct financing to Canadian exporters and investors and support local buyers involved in projects with Canadian content. Welcome the establishment of FinDev Canada's office in Singapore, which will accelerate the deployment of the corporation's equity, financing, blended financing and technical assistance solutions in the region, enabling sustainable development and inclusive growth through the private sector.

Resilience

Environmental Cooperation

Support ASEAN’s objectives to enhance sustainable development, including strengthening resilience against climate risks, extreme floods and droughts, including through relevant ASEAN regional mechanisms, ASEAN centres, and institutions. Advance ocean management initiatives in the region, in line with the ASEAN-Canada Plan of Action, including by supporting ocean and climate scientific research, promoting biodiversity protection and conservation initiatives, and monitoring and enforcement capacity.

Food Security

Advance technical cooperation by sharing best practices and capacity building in research and development on agricultural product and agri-food innovation in the agricultural sector to support long-term, reliable trade relationships and a stronger supply chain as outlined in the ASEAN-Canada Joint Leaders’ Statement on Strengthening Food Security and Nutrition in Response to Crises. Welcome the establishment of Canada’s first Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office in Manila which aims to strengthen ASEAN-Canada cooperation on food security and promote mutual trade objectives in the agriculture sector. Explore possible cooperation to promote responsible fishing practices and to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Cooperation on ASEAN Centrality

Promote maritime security and safety, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, mutual trust and confidence, the exercise of self-restraint, the non-use of force or the threat to use force, and the resolution of disputes by peaceful means, in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, the relevant Standards and Recommended Practices of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and the relevant instruments and conventions of the International Maritime Organisation. Enhance cooperation in maintaining peace, security and stability, and addressing traditional and non-traditional security challenges in the region, including maritime security; transnational crime such as trafficking in persons, people smuggling, illicit precursor and drug trafficking; non-proliferation and disarmament; cyber security and cybercrime; international terrorism and violent extremism, with support from Canada’s capacity building efforts, including through the Anti-Crime and Counter-Terrorism Capacity Building Programs, and in alignment with the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime.

Cooperation on Women’s Empowerment and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS)

Commit to strengthen efforts in advancing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda globally, including through sharing of information and best practices, enhancing security related cooperation in the context of WPS within the ASEAN-led mechanisms, launching of a regional WPS initiative; advancing the Elsie Initiative for Women in Peace Operations and regionally, the ‘Empowering Women for Sustainable Peace’ initiative and cooperation with UN Women involving CAD8.5 million to support ASEAN-led efforts to advance the WPS agenda in ASEAN including support for the implementation and localisation of the ASEAN Regional Plan of Action on WPS.

Cooperation on Health Security Initiatives

Further promote health security and health system resilience through ongoing support for the ASEAN-Canada Mitigation of Biological Threats (MBT) in the ASEAN Region Program, including supporting the development and operationalisation of the ASEAN Leaders’ Declaration on Biosafety and Biosecurity and the ASEAN Centre for Public Health Emergencies and Emerging Diseases (ACPHEED) and other collaboration to enhance regional preparedness and response to future health crisis. Further strengthen collaboration through the ASEAN-Canada MBT in the ASEAN Region Program to enhance capacities to prevent, detect and respond to all manner of biological threats, whether natural, accidental or deliberate in origin.

Cooperation on Disaster Management

Enhance cooperation between ASEAN and Canada to support the implementation of ASEAN Agreement on Disaster Management and Emergency Response (AADMER) Work Programme (2021-2025) and the next AADMER Work Programme, as well as strengthen collaboration with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre).

Cross-Cutting Issues