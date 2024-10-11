PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 8, 2024 Bong Go urges PhilHealth: Prioritize reforms, reduce patients' out-of-pocket medical costs On October 7, during a radio interview, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, called on PhilHealth to deliver on its promises to improve healthcare services and address the pressing needs of Filipinos who are struggling with medical costs. "Marami po sa mga kababayan natin ang naghihingalo pa rin po na walang pambayad sa kanilang pagpapaospital. Yung iba ayaw na pong magpaospital dahil sa takot," Go said. Go did not mince words, pointing out the injustice of having such a large reserve while ordinary Filipinos struggle with medical bills. "Napaka-unfair. Noong nalaman natin na may PHP 500 billion na reserve fund sila, ang ginawa po natin ipinapresenta natin sila, ano na bang ginagawa n'yo to improve your services," he remarked, pressing PhilHealth to justify the existence of such a massive fund while ordinary citizens are left with insurmountable healthcare costs. The senator went on to discuss several key promises made by PhilHealth under oath during Senate hearings. One of the most significant pledges was the expansion of PhilHealth's benefit packages. Go specifically highlighted his push for more preventive care services, such as emergency coverage and dental consultations, to be included in the expanded packages. "Ang dami pong mga benefit packages na dapat i-expand nila. Halimbawa, dental benefit package... prevention ang tawag, para hindi lumala ang sakit, mas makakatipid pa ang PhilHealth," Go explained Additionally, Go pointed out that PhilHealth had already raised its case rates by 30% in February 2024 and had committed to another 50% increase by the end of the year. One of the notable outcomes of the Senate hearings was the abolishment of the contentious Single Period of Confinement policy, which had been in place since 2013. Go explained how this policy had limited PhilHealth's coverage for patients who needed readmission within a specific period, often leaving them without assistance for subsequent hospitalizations. Due to his persistent efforts, the policy was finally abolished this month. "Tinanggal na nila effective September 30, aprubado na po ng board. Dahil sa pagkukulit natin sa kanila... pwede nang i-cover muli," Go stated. In addition to the Single Period of Confinement policy, Go also raised concerns about PhilHealth's 24-hour confinement rule during the hearings. This policy required patients to be confined for at least 24 hours to qualify for PhilHealth coverage, even in cases of emergencies where immediate treatment did not necessitate an overnight stay. Go criticized this rule as impractical and costly, explaining that it forced patients to spend unnecessarily on hospital rooms instead of using their money for more essential medical needs. PhilHealth, in response to Go's criticisms, committed to removing the 24-hour confinement rule before the end of the year. Go promised to closely monitor this commitment, much like he did with the removal of the Single Period of Confinement policy. "Babantayan natin ito," he assured the public. Moreover, Go shared that PhilHealth had committed to recommending a decrease in premium contributions. This reduction was backed by legislation that Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate to amend the Universal Health Care Act. The proposed law, if passed, would lower premium contributions from the current 5% to 3.25% by 2025. "Sweldo po ito ng taumbayan, pinagpaguran natin ito. Dapat po ay bawasan ang premium contribution while may pondo po ang PhilHealth," Go argued. Also discussed was a critical point about the top ten leading causes of death in the Philippines, such as pneumonia, dengue, chronic kidney disease, and various cancers, asking if PhilHealth's promised expansion of benefit packages would address these specific conditions. Go confirmed that PhilHealth had indeed committed to prioritizing these diseases. "Opo. 'Yung heart diseases marami 'yan, cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia, diabetes, respiratory diseases, at iba pa. Hypertensive. Ito pong mga sakit na ito ay top ten causes of death, karaniwan po 'yun ay nagiging problema natin sa gastusin ng ordinaryong mamamayang Pilipino," Go explained. Go stressed that his work is far from finished and that he would continue to monitor PhilHealth's performance, especially in fulfilling its promises. "Babantayan natin itong mga pangako nila," Go repeated, assuring the public that he would not stop until PhilHealth fully implements the necessary changes to improve its services. Among these promises are the expansion of benefit packages, increase in case rates, provision of assistive devices like eyeglasses and wheelchairs, the removal of the 24-hour confinement rule, the reduction of out-of-pocket expenses, and the lowering of premium contributions. "Sabi ko unahin nyo po ito para mabawasan po ang out of pocket expenditures ng ating mga kababayang Pilipino," Go urged. In reiterating PhilHealth's responsibility to serve the public, Go criticized the disparity between the agency's immense reserve fund and the financial difficulties faced by its members. "I will repeat, sobra-sobra po ang pera ninyo habang naghihingalo po ang buhay ng mga kababayan natin na hindi makalabas ng hospital. Tulungan po natin, ibalik po natin ang pera ng Pilipino," he urged, adding that PhilHealth must urgently address these issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.