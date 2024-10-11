PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 9, 2024 Bong Go provides additional support to struggling residents in Manila In support of interventions to create more economic opportunities for the poor, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go partnered with Vice Mayor Yul Servo and the national government, in providing Sustainable Livelihood support to qualified beneficiaries gathered at Paraiso ng Kabataan Gym in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday, October 8. "Suportado ko ang ganitong mga livelihood program kung saan tuturuan po kayong mag-negosyo, (at) bibigyan ho kayo ng tulong para palaguin ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo," said Go in a video message. Aside from the provision of livelihood support, Go's Malasakit Team also provided snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 43 beneficiaries in attendance. There was also a recipient of a mobile phone. "Alam ko pong napakahirap ng panahon ngayon at marami pang nawalan ng trabaho pero huwag po kayong mawalan ng pag-asa dahil ginagawa po ng gobyerno ang lahat upang kayo po ay matulungan at makaahon muli," reaffirmed Go. Go also highlighted Republic Act 11960, also known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Act, which he co-sponsored and was one of the authors in the Senate. This law promotes local entrepreneurship and economic development by spotlighting unique products from various towns. The OTOP program fosters national pride in Filipino-made products while providing small-scale producers with avenues to expand their market reach. By focusing on local specialties, the program aims to elevate the livelihood of communities and contribute to the country's overall economic progress. "Sa tulong ng batas na ito, ating pinapalakas ang mga lokal na negosyo sa bawat bayan at siyudad sa bansa. Ipinapaabot natin sa kanila ang suporta na kinakailangan nila upang mapanatili ang kanilang operasyon at maabot ang mas malawak na merkado," he explained. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered to assist anyone who may have troubles with their health, and he encouraged them to seek assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, and San Lazaro Hospital. Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It aims to provide convenient assistance to poor and indigent patients by putting together all relevant agencies that offer medical assistance programs in one office. Since it was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored, the program has helped over 15 million Filipinos and established 166 Malasakit Centers nationwide. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

