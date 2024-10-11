PHILIPPINES, October 11 - Press Release

October 10, 2024 "Healthcare win for solo parents" — Bong Go lauds free PhilHealth coverage for solo parents under Expanded Welfare Act Senator Christopher "Bong" Go commended the recent implementation of free PhilHealth coverage for solo parents and their children, in line with Republic Act No. 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which he is one of its authors and co-sponsors. This law grants automatic inclusion for solo parents into the National Health Insurance Program, offering much-needed healthcare support for one of the most vulnerable sectors in society. In Circular 2024-0020, PhilHealth clarified that solo parents will be automatically enrolled as principal members under the "indirect contributor" category, with a specific "solo parent" subtype. This ensures that solo parents and their children can access the necessary healthcare services without the burden of additional financial contributions. Go, a strong advocate for improved healthcare access for Filipinos and providing better welfare and opportunities for marginalized groups, highlighted the importance of this initiative. "This is a healthcare win for solo parents. Alam kong hindi madali ang maging isang solo parent, pero sa tulong ng batas na ito, masisiguro nating may sapat na suporta silang makukuha mula sa gobyerno, lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan ng kanilang pamilya," Go said. PhilHealth further clarified that solo parents must first secure a valid Solo Parent Identification Card (SPIC) from their respective local government units before updating their PhilHealth membership. This card will serve as a prerequisite for their automatic inclusion under the expanded coverage. "The applicant shall be advised of the importance of securing first the SPIC from the solo parent's office/solo parents division of the concerned local government unit to update their membership record to PhilHealth," the circular explained. Go emphasized the significance of ensuring accessible healthcare for all, particularly for solo parents who face unique challenges. "Noong ginagawa namin ang batas na ito, malinaw sa amin na kailangan ng mga solo parents ang dagdag na proteksyon, lalo na sa mga usaping pangkalusugan. Importante ang kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino, at bilang isang solo parent, hindi dapat maging hadlang ang sitwasyon nila para hindi makakuha ng serbisyong pangkalusugan," Go stated. "Tandaan na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," he added. PhilHealth also announced that it will issue a revised membership registration form, reflecting the updated membership type and subtype for solo parents. This effort aims to streamline the registration process and ensure that more solo parents benefit from the program. Go, known for his strong advocacy for accessible healthcare especially for vulnerable sectors, also underscored how this law complements his broader efforts, including the establishment of Malasakit Centers across the country. He reiterated that providing healthcare services, especially to vulnerable sectors, remains one of his top priorities. "Nandito ang gobyerno para tumulong. Basta't valid ang SPIC, solo parents at kanilang mga anak ay awtomatikong magkakaroon ng health insurance. Gusto nating siguraduhin na may pantay na oportunidad sila pagdating sa serbisyong pangkalusugan," Go added. With the implementation of RA 11861, solo parents nationwide can now breathe a sigh of relief, knowing that they and their children will have access to essential healthcare services without the added financial burden. Go's consistent efforts in co-sponsoring such legislation showcase his unwavering commitment to the well-being of Filipinos, particularly those who need it most. "Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay nyo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo," said Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. Go has been pushing for significant reforms within PhilHealth to improve healthcare services and address the pressing needs of Filipinos who are struggling with medical costs. One of the notable outcomes of his efforts was the abolishment of the contentious Single Period of Confinement policy, which had been in place since 2013. Go also raised concerns about PhilHealth's 24-hour confinement rule during the hearings. This policy required patients to be confined for at least 24 hours to qualify for PhilHealth coverage, even in cases of emergencies where immediate treatment did not necessitate an overnight stay. Go also outlined other key areas of reform that he is advocating for, including lowering premium contributions, increasing case rates, and expanding benefits packages. In reiterating PhilHealth's responsibility to serve the public, he criticized the disparity between the agency's immense reserve fund and the financial difficulties faced by its members. "I will repeat, sobra-sobra po ang pera ninyo habang naghihingalo po ang buhay ng mga kababayan natin na hindi makalabas ng hospital. Tulungan po natin, ibalik po natin ang pera ng Pilipino," he urged, adding that PhilHealth must urgently address these issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.