MPD Searching for Suspect in Third Degree Sexual Abuse Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in a sexual abuse offense that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at approximately 3:47 a.m., the victim stated she was walking in the 1300 block of Clifton Street, NW when the suspect approached her. The victim stated that the suspect brandished a firearm and made unwanted sexual contact with her before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, weighing around 150 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24156383



