MPD Makes Arrest for Multiple Armed Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for multiple armed offenses.

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 11:54 a.m. the suspects approached the victim at the intersection of 5th Street and Neal Place, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim then fled the scene CCN 24132875

• Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon: On Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at approximately 7:19 p.m. in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast, the suspect illegally discharged a weapon. One of the bullets fired went through an apartment window and into the residence. No one was injured. CCN 24132782

• Armed Robbery (Gun): On Thursday, August 29, 2024, at approximately 12:23 a.m. the suspects approached the victims in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victims then fled the scene. CCN: 24132886

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 18-year-old Rodney Bennett, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia