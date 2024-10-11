MPD Arrests Teen for an Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager who robbed a man in Northeast.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at approximately 6:58 p.m. the victim parked his vehicle and walked to a restaurant in the 1600 block of Benning Road, NE. As the victim was walking, three suspects approached him. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded property from the victim, including his vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle.

Later that evening, Sixth District officers saw the victim’s stolen vehicle occupied by multiple individuals in the 4900 Block of Nannie Hellen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. One of the suspects was arrested and two firearms were recovered.

A 16-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun), Theft One (Stolen Auto), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia

CCN: 24156845