MPD Arrests Suspect in Armed Carjacking Offense

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed carjacking offense.

On Friday, October 4, 2024, at approximately 10:40 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was next to his vehicle, in the Unit block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys and property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

On Thursday, October 10, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male, of Northeast, D.C., was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24154054

