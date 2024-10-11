Gershman Mortgage Celebrates Top Ranking as 2024 Healthiest Employer, Supporting Employee Well-Being in Chesterfield

Gershman Mortgage Logo Gershman #1 Employer Gershman Chesterfield

Gershman Mortgage's corporate headquarters has been awarded 1st Place in the 2024 Healthiest Employers of St. Louis

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage has been awarded 1st Place in the 2024 Healthiest Employers of St. Louis, a prestigious recognition for organizations that prioritize the well-being of its workforce. Competing in the 200 to 999 Employees category, Gershman stood out as the winner, reflecting its commitment to creating a positive, supportive environment for all team members.Healthiest Employers highlighted Gershman Mortgage’s approach to employee wellness, emphasizing their commitment to physical, mental, financial, and social well-being. The company provides resources such as stress management education, mindfulness workshops, and access to employee assistance programs. For mental health, Gershman Mortgage fosters an inclusive atmosphere with open communication, respect for diversity, and a zero-tolerance stance on harassment or discrimination. Financially, the company offers competitive salaries, strong retirement matching, and educational opportunities alongside an employee home loan program. Socially, Gershman Mortgage focuses on celebrating employee achievements, building a collaborative work culture, and recognizing accomplishments in and outside the workplace.At the lender’s location in Chesterfield, Missouri, these efforts are especially evident. The branch is situated in a thriving community known for its family-friendly atmosphere, beautiful parks, and vibrant business district. With landmarks such as Faust Park and the Chesterfield Amphitheater, Chesterfield is a place where residents and businesses thrive together, making it an ideal location for a branch that values both community and employee well-being. The Chesterfield branch of Gershman Mortgage embodies the company’s dedication to supporting its employees and serving clients with care, fostering a spirit of growth and inclusivity that mirrors the values of the local community. Gershman Mortgage’s Chesterfield branch embraces flexible work arrangements where possible, ensuring a balance between remote work and on-site presence to maintain smooth operations. This approach helps foster trust and accountability, supporting both the organization and its employees. As a key player in the mortgage industry in Chesterfield, the branch focuses on creating a supportive work environment that directly benefits its clients throughout the area, from the peaceful neighborhoods of Chesterfield Valley to the vibrant residential communities near Town and Country.President Adam Mason shared his thoughts on the recognition, stating, “This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a healthy and encouraging work environment. The recognition is a testament to our dedication to the well-being of every team member, including those at our Chesterfield branch. We are committed to continuing our investment in their health and growth, both personally and professionally.”This accolade marks the third year in a row that Gershman Mortgage has placed in the Healthiest Employers competition, and the first year it has secured the top position. The selection process involved completing a detailed Healthiest Employers application, assessed using a rubric-based scoring system ranging from 1 to 100. Organizations were evaluated across six categories with a combination of yes/no, multiple-choice, and short-answer questions, each contributing 0.25 to 3 points. The final Healthiest Employers Index (HEI) enabled fair comparisons among companies of similar sizes. The survey was scored by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform that empowers companies with data-driven insights, offering an intuitive user experience and predictive modeling. More information about the assessment methodology can be found [here](link to more information).The Chesterfield branch plays a significant role in Gershman Mortgage’s mission to provide exceptional mortgage solutions while nurturing a culture of well-being. Located just west of St. Louis, Chesterfield offers a mix of suburban charm and urban convenience, making it a prime location for clients seeking mortgage solutions. The Chesterfield branch supports homebuyers looking to settle in this growing region, whether purchasing homes near the scenic Missouri River or refinancing in well-established neighborhoods throughout St. Louis County. About Gershman Mortgage - Chesterfield, Missouri:Gershman Mortgage, a trusted name in the mortgage industry, has been serving the Chesterfield community with personalized mortgage services for many years. The Chesterfield branch offers a range of tailored mortgage products, including FHA and VA loans, refinancing options, and more, all with a focus on client satisfaction. Positioned in one of Missouri’s most desirable areas, the Chesterfield branch of Gershman Mortgage is committed to building lasting relationships within the community and guiding homebuyers through every step of their mortgage journey. For more information, contact Gershman Mortgage’s Chesterfield branch at (314) 889-0600.NMLS #138063 | 16253 Swingley Ridge Road Suite 200 Chesterfield, MO 63017 | (800) 457-2357 | Equal Housing Lender

