Temporary Road Closures on WV 2 (Main Street) in Weirton on Friday, October 11, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2 (Main Street), at the intersection of County Route 507 (Cove Road), and the intersection of Virgina Street, in Weirton, will be closed from 5:15 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2024, for the Weir High School Homecoming Parade. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​ ​

