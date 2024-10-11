County Route 37, (Back Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Friday, October 11, 2024

Page Content County Route 37 (Back Road) will have road closures starting at milepost .81 and ending at milepost 2.74, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Friday, October 11, 2024, Saturday, October 12, 2024, and Monday, October 14, 2024, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect major delays or to seek alternate routes.​ ​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.