Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,615 in the last 365 days.

County Route 37, (Back Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Friday, October 11, 2024

Page Content

County Route 37 (Back Road) will have road closures starting at milepost .81 and ending at milepost 2.74, from 7:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,  Friday, October 11, 2024, Saturday, October 12, 2024, and Monday, October 14, 2024, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect major delays or to seek alternate routes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Route 37, (Back Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Friday, October 11, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more