Wood County Route 18/7, Shilo Road, Will be Closed On Friday, October 11, 2024

Page Content Wood County Route 18/7, Shilo Road, will be closed beginning from the intersection of Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek Road, at milepost 0.05, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2024, for a pipe installation.



The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​ ​

