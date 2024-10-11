Submit Release
Wood County Route 18/7, Shilo Road, Will be Closed On Friday, October 11, 2024

Wood County Route 18/7, Shilo Road, will be closed beginning from the intersection of Wood County Route 18, Laurel Creek Road, at milepost 0.05, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., on Friday, October 11, 2024, for a pipe installation.
 
The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

