Readout of Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer’s Participation in OECD Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice

Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General (PDASG) Benjamin C. Mizer traveled to Ottawa, Canada, on Oct. 8-9, to represent the United States at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OCED) Global Roundtable on Equal Access to Justice. The roundtables are a forum for the exchange of practices and lessons learned and provide an opportunity for policymakers to share experiences on improving access to justice for all, including from the perspective of people and businesses. PDASG Mizer provided remarks on behalf of the United States at the OECD Roundtable’s High-Level Dialogue.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, PDASG Mizer met with a range of stakeholders, including representatives from ministries of justice and civil society organizations from around the world. During the roundtable, the Office for Access to Justice moderated a workshop with Department of Justice Canada on people-centered approaches to administrative justice and participated in panel discussion on inclusive justice strategies.