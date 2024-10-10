New Jersey Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime for Breaking into Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University and Destroying Property

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty yesterday to a federal hate crime for breaking into the Center for Islamic Life at Rutgers University (CILRU) in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and destroying property.

“This defendant is being held accountable for Islamophobic-fueled acts of hate, interfering with the religious freedom of university students and staff during a sacred holiday for those of the Islamic faith,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Justice Department stands ready, along with our state and local partners, to hold accountable people who use force, or threats of violence, in order to intimidate people from exercising their religious beliefs. Islamophobic hate crimes have no place in our society today. We will continue to enforce the laws that make it safe for people of all faiths to engage in religious observance, including at educational institutions.”

“The free exercise of religion is a fundamental right of all Americans,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey. “Jacob Beacher admitted he intentionally broke into the Center for Islamic Life during the holy Eid-al-Fitr holiday and damaged and destroyed religious artifacts because of the Islamic faith of those associated with the facility. This office will not tolerate the use of force or threats to intimidate people and put them in fear of worshipping as they see fit.”

“When we learned of this vandalism back in April, we immediately engaged with our law enforcement partners and Rutgers University,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Nelson I. Delgado of the FBI Newark Field Office. “Within days, we tracked down and arrested Beacher. We want our actions and the speed with which we responded to illustrate our commitment and resolve to protect houses of worship in New Jersey. We all have the right to practice whatever religion we choose, without fear of hate marring the physical and spiritual place where we do it.”

According to court documents, on or about April 10, at approximately 2:39 a.m., during the Eid- al-Fitr holiday, video surveillance footage showed Jacob Beacher, 24, walking toward the rear door of the CILRU. Soon after, at approximately 2:41 a.m., an intruder, later determined to be Beacher, forcibly entered the CILRU through its back door. Specifically, Beacher broke a glass pane on the door, pushed through a piece of plexiglass that was affixed to the interior side of the door and then manually opened the door from the inside by reaching through the broken glass to unlatch a deadbolt lock.

Once inside the CILRU, Beacher damaged the CILRU’s property, including several religious artifacts, such as Turbah prayer stones and numerous items that contained holy language from the Qur’an, Islam’s sacred scripture. Beacher also stole a Palestinian flag and at least one charity box belonging to the CILRU.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Beacher faces a maximum penalty of three years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Newark Field Office, Branchburg Resident Agency, New Jersey Attorney General’s Office, Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Rutgers University Police Department-New Brunswick Division and New Jersey Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Levin and R. Joseph Gribko for the District of New Jersey and Trial Attorney Daniel Grunert of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.