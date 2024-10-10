New Jersey Construction Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty today to tax evasion for evading employment tax penalties assessed against him.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Joseph Caravella, of Randolph, owned several masonry companies in New Jersey. From 2008 to 2016, the IRS assessed approximately $650,000 in Trust Fund Recovery penalties against Caravella for causing three masonry businesses that he owned to not pay their federal employment taxes. From around March 2008 through in or around April 2019, Caravella sought to evade the payment of these penalties by placing companies that he controlled in the names of nominee owners and avoiding using a bank account in his own name to prevent the IRS from levying the funds. Also during that time, Caravella continued to cause his businesses not to pay employment taxes, resulting in an additional loss of $1.2 million to the IRS.

In total, Carvalla caused a tax loss to the IRS of $1,885,519.39.

Caravella is scheduled to be sentenced on March 18. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. A federal judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey made the announcement.

IRS Criminal Investigation are investigating the case.

Trial Attorneys Kenneth Vert and Evan Mulbry of the Tax Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Shontae Gray for the District of New Jersey are prosecuting the case.