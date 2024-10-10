Former Arkansas Sheriff’s Deputies Sentenced for Federal Civil Rights Violations for Violently Assaulting Subdued Man

Two former Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff’s deputies were sentenced for using unlawful force on a man they arrested. Levi White, 34, was sentenced yesterday to 63 months in prison, and Zackary King, 28, was sentenced today to 12 months in prison.

Each defendant pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law for a retaliatory assault on R.W., a 26-year-old man. On Aug. 21, 2022, White, King and a third officer approached R.W. in a gas station parking lot during their investigation into a person threatening a store attendant. R.W. lunged at White and tackled him, then all three officers quickly subdued R.W. and pinned him to the ground. After R.W. was pinned to the ground and no longer fighting the officers, White punched R.W. at least nine times in the head, then lifted R.W.’s head and slammed it into the pavement. King kicked R.W. in the back and struck R.W. once in the midsection with his fist. Following the announcement of a federal investigation into the assault, White obstructed the investigation by wiping all data from his county-issued cell phone and selectively deleting text messages about the incident from his personal phone. White asked King if King was also going to wipe his cell phone, but King declined to do so.

“Punching a man in the head, slamming their head repeatedly on the concrete pavement, kicking them in the back and striking them in the midsection — this kind of gratuitous and unjustified violence at the hands of law enforcement runs contrary to the oath that officers take in our country to protect and serve,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The defendants swore an oath to uphold the law, then violated that oath and abused their power as law enforcement officers by assaulting a person in their custody. At the time of the assaults, three officers had already subdued the victim, and further force was unnecessary and unlawful. White added fuel to the fire by taking steps to obstruct the investigation into the violent assault. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute officers who abuse their authority and violate the rights of people in their custody.”

“Levi White and Zackary King’s sentencings prove that no law enforcement officer is above the law,” said Special Agent in Charge Alicia D. Corder of the FBI Little Rock Field Office. “FBI Little Rock, alongside our trusted partners at Arkansas State Police, will continue to investigate potential abuses of power and civil rights violations throughout our state. We encourage anyone who has information about abusive or corrupt law enforcement to contact the FBI’s ArkTrust Task Force immediately.”

The FBI Little Rock Field Office and Arkansas State Police investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Dustin Roberts and Devon Still for the Western District of Arkansas and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer and Trial Attorneys Lia Rettammel and Anna Gotfryd of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division prosecuted this case.