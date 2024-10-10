Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.1 Million In Grants To Bexar County Courts Serving Veterans

TEXAS, October 10 - October 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced four Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $1.1 million were awarded to the Bexar County Commissioners Court and Bexar County Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to over 450 justice-involved veterans.



“We are forever grateful for the sacrifices our brave veterans made to defend the freedoms we enjoy today,” said Governor Abbott. “Veterans who were impacted by traumatic experiences overseas deserve a second chance at a better life. These Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grants will ensure veterans who are involved in the criminal justice system have the financial assistance and support services they need to help them reintegrate into society. Texas will continue to ensure our veterans have the resources they need to thrive in our state and nation.”



“The impacts of trauma suffered during service can lead some veterans to make a bad choice along the way and become involved in the justice system,” said TVC Chair and Navy veteran Laura Koerner. “Veteran Treatment Courts across Texas, and right here in Bexar County, provide that second chance with support and peer services to help prevent recidivism.”



Chair Koerner presented the grants at Bexar County Courthouse in San Antonio. This is the tenth and final stop of Grants Across Texas in 2024.



The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Bexar County Commissioners Court: a $300,000 grant for financial assistance a $250,000 grant for veteran treatment court program

Bexar County Misdemeanor Veterans Treatment Court: a $300,000 grant for veteran treatment court program a $300,000 grant for peer support services





In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to more than 41,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.



Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.



The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.



Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.



Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.



Organizations eligible for TVC grants are encouraged to apply before November 12, 2024, at tvc.texas.gov/grants/grantseekers/.