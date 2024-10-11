Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Signs Ninth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Affordable Housing

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN SIGNS NINTH PROCLAMATION

RELATING TO AFFORDABLE HOUSING

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., today signed the Ninth Proclamation Relating to Affordable Housing, bolstering efforts to build more than 13,000 affordable housing units for working-class families over the next three years.

“We know that the key factor affecting Hawai‘i’s cost of living is affordable housing and my administration has been working from day one, with the counties and our partners, to break down barriers that can impede housing development. This is another step forward on the progress we have been making,” said Governor Green.

The latest proclamation places a pause on the automatic adoption of county building codes, giving the counties additional time to review, amend and adopt the latest state and national building codes to suit their particular safety and design standards and needs.

The previous Emergency Proclamation Relating to Affordable Housing suspended the State Building Code Council (SBCC), but it did not suspend the counties’ authority to update and amend their own countywide building codes according to their own building and safety standards. Under the current proclamation, counties retain the authority to update building codes at their discretion.

Adopting the county building codes is part of a complex, three-step process that takes years to implement. The International Code Council, National Fire Protection Agency and the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials publish model codes every three years.

These model codes are generic and are not tailored to the unique geographic and climate challenges in Hawaiʻi.

Under state law, the SBCC has two years to amend and adopt the model codes, or the model codes automatically become the statewide code. The counties then have another two years after that to update their building codes to meet these building and safety standards, or the state code automatically becomes the county code.

The 2021 building codes (published in October 2020) were automatically adopted by the state, and the counties have until the end of October of this year to adopt them.

Suspending the automatic adoption of the latest codes will allow the state and counties to leapfrog over amending the 2021 statewide and model codes and focus their review efforts on the 2024 codes. This will provide more consistency and stability in the construction of affordable housing.

The Ninth Emergency Proclamation Relating to Affordable Housing continues the groundbreaking work by the Green Administration and the many housing stakeholders in previous emergency proclamations by:

Prioritizing the many state and county affordable housing projects to create thousands of new low-income and workforce housing units;

Expanding the affordability threshold for projects. Developers must now produce 60% of their units at 140% AMI (area median income) or less to benefit from the waivers and exemptions allowed under the proclamation;

Exempting certified affordable housing projects from school impact fees and general excise taxes automatically to offset rising interest rates and increased construction costs, to keep the cost of units as low as possible.

The latest emergency proclamation will remain in force for the next 60 days and it is anticipated that Governor Green will retain much of the provisions in the latest emergency proclamation when it expires December 9, 2024.

A copy of the executed EP can be found here.

