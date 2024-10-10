Zebra mussels confirmed in Rice Lake in Hennepin County (published October 10, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Rice Lake, located partially in Maple Grove, Hennepin County.

A Rice Lake property owner contacted the DNR after finding zebra mussels attached to a settlement sampler fixed to their dock. Another lake resident in a different location also reported zebra mussels on a settlement sampler. DNR staff found zebra mussels on rocks in the water near these properties.

Settlement samplers aid in detection and are solid surfaces temporarily placed in the water so people can regularly check for attached zebra mussels.

Whether or not a lake has any invasive species, Minnesota law requires people to:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

These additional steps reduce the risk of spreading aquatic invasive species:

Decontaminate watercraft and equipment – find free stations on the courtesy decontamination page of the DNR website

Spray watercraft and equipment with high-pressure water or rinse with water if high-pressure water is not available.

Dry watercraft and equipment for at least five days before using in another water body.

People should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species that was not already known to be in the water body.

More information is available on the aquatic invasive species page of the DNR website.