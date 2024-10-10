DLNR News Release – TEMPORARY CLOSURE FOR ANIMAL CONTROL ACTIVITIES, Oct. 10, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 10, 2024

TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF VARIOUS DLNR-MANAGED LANDS FOR ANIMAL CONTROL ACTIVITIES

(HILO) — The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) will conduct animal control activities for trapping mouflon/feral sheep hybrids; staff control and/or aerial shooting from helicopters for feral goats, feral sheep, mouflon and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids within Palila critical habitat in the Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A), Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve (Unit K), Palila Mitigation Lands, and the Kaʻohe Game Management Area (Unit G) on the island of Hawaiʻi.

Aerial shooting is required for compliance with the federal court order mandating the removal of sheep and goats from critical habitat for Palila, a bird endemic to Hawaiʻi. The portion of Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A) south of the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area and bordering the Pohakuloa Training Area will remain open for mammal hunting.

Control is scheduled for October 30, 2024. Public access to Mauna Kea Forest Reserve, Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve, Palila Mitigation Lands, the Kaʻohe Game Management Area and Mauna Kea Hunter Access Road will be restricted and allowed by permit only for animal salvage purposes on October 30 at 7 a.m.

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Temporary Closure for Animal Control (various dates):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/abpfno8q08g4zxthcl0li/ACDcwNEUuxDkfT76Kf0AWhM?rlkey=t9mkihd76xptef1gxqg036vxp&st=rteh5jq8&dl=0

DLNR Legal Notice: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/files/2024/10/LN-Mauna-Kea-Closure-10-9-249.pdf

Hunting announcement web page: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/recreation/hunting/hunting-announcements/

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawaiʻi Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

808-587-0396

[email protected]