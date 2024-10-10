Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of the Royal Danish Navy Rear Adm. Henrik Ryberg

SLIDESHOW | images | 241010-N-ES994-1002 Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Chief of the Royal Danish Navy Rear Adm. Henrik Ryberg during the Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, October 10, 2024. Held every two years, TRSS provides a forum for international Naval leaders, organizations and agencies from more than 50 nations to discuss the latest developments in confronting maritime challenges. This year’s symposium is themed "A spotlight on the depths: the Underwater as a new frontier for humankind" to address the growing importance of the underwater environment from various perspectives. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio)

VENICE, Italy - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met Admiral Danish Fleet Rear Adm. Henrik Ryberg for a formal bilateral engagement during the 14th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, Italy, today.

During the meeting the leaders expressed their shared commitment to maritime security in the High North, Baltic Sea, Red Sea, and Atlantic region. They discussed future opportunities to strengthen their naval partnership and increase interoperability with an emphasis on anti-submarine warfare.

Franchetti thanked Ryberg for the Royal Danish Navy’s support to recent U.S. Navy submarine and destroyer visits to ports within the Kingdom of Denmark, as well as Royal Danish Navy participation in multilateral exercises, including Steadfast Defender.

The CNO also discussed her recently-released strategic guidance: the Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy, specifically stressing capability development for long-term advantage and the integrated warfighting ecosystem. The leaders noted the importance exchange opportunities to train together in the future.

The U.S. and Denmark are founding members of NATO, and the alliance between the two nations is critical to the security and stability in Europe and across the globe.