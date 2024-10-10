State Grand Jury Declines to Criminally Charge Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer in Connection with Fatal Vehicle Collision in Secaucus, N.J., on August 16, 2023

A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Reymis Geronimo-Segura, 28, of North Bergen, New Jersey, during an encounter on August 16, 2023 with a Hudson County Sheriff’s officer in Secaucus.

Mr. Geronimo-Segura’s death was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents serving on the grand jury in accordance with the Independent Prosecutor Directive of 2019. In July 2021, OPIA issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure these grand jury presentations are conducted in a neutral, objective manner, with appropriate transparency regarding the process, consistent with the directive.

The investigation included witness interviews, review of video footage, and autopsy results from the medical examiner. This evidence, including video of the incident, was presented to a state grand jury. After hearing the testimony and evidence, the grand jury concluded its deliberations and voted “no bill,” concluding no criminal charges should be filed against Hudson County Sheriff’s Officer Andrew Conti, Jr.

According to the investigation, on August 16, 2023, Officer Conti was in a marked K-9 police vehicle attempting to stop a motorcycle, operated by Mr. Geronimo-Segura, for motor vehicle violations. Officer Conti observed the motorcycle in the area of Paul Amico Way and Seaview Drive. Officer Conti followed the motorcycle on County Avenue traveling northbound with his lights and sirens activated in an attempt to effectuate a motor vehicle stop.

Officer Conti caught up to Mr. Geronimo-Segura when his motorcycle got behind a tractor-trailer. The motorcycle then passed the truck on the right side. Officer Conti remained behind the truck as the motorcycle continued around the truck northbound on County Avenue.

Officer Conti radioed to dispatch that he would not be pursuing. Seconds later, the motorcycle crashed into a white SUV on County Avenue as the SUV was pulling out of a cross street, Charles Street. Officer Conti continued without his lights or sirens activated and observed the crash scene. He got out of his vehicle and approached Geronimo-Segura, who had been ejected from the motorcycle during the collision. The officer requested medical assistance. Mr. Geronimo-Segura was transported to Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, where lifesaving efforts were performed. He was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:13 p.m. The other civilians involved in the collision sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Video recordings capturing the events surrounding the fatality are being released today, pursuant to policies established by the Attorney General’s Office in 2019 to promote the fair, impartial, and transparent investigation of fatal police encounters. Investigators previously met with representatives of Mr. Geronimo-Segura’s family to review the recordings.

The recordings are posted online: https://njoag.box.com/s/02sm8n5m51naobjdlp5uei9dne38a08p

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved. The grand jury is instructed on the elements of the potential criminal offenses that could be brought and, as required by statutes, on forms of legal justification.

A conflicts check was conducted pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and no actual or potential conflict of interest was found involving any individual assigned to the investigation. Prior to presentation to the grand jury, the investigation was reviewed by OPIA Executive Director Drew Skinner in accordance with the policies and procedures established for these presentations in the SOPs.

At the conclusion of these investigations and following the grand jury’s vote, pursuant to the Independent Prosecutor Directive and SOPs, OPIA determines whether any officer should be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agency for administrative review in accordance with the Attorney General’s Internal Affairs Policy & Procedures. OPIA monitors any resulting review and takes such actions as are necessary to ensure that the review is completed in a timely fashion, and that appropriate actions are taken based on the results of the review.

