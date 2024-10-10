In Response to Hurricane Milton, EagleView Captures High-Resolution Aerial Imagery at Unmatched 1-Inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD to Support Immediate Recovery Efforts

Rochester, NY, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView, a leading provider of aerial imagery and geospatial technology, is conducting aerial imagery capture of Florida Gulf Coast areas severely impacted by Hurricane Milton; this is the third post-disaster capture in the last month following efforts supporting those areas impacted by Hurricane Francine and Hurricane Helene. Beginning today, the company is offering its assistance to populated, affected areas harmed in the wake of Milton; EagleView is employing 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) ground sampling distance (GSD) technology for post-event aerial imagery capture for use in recovery efforts. EagleView’s imagery and data will be accessible to commercial and government organizations to support and expedite response, recovery, and restoration efforts. Due to Hurricane Milton’s extensive impact, EagleView is extending this offer beyond its usual customer base to assist more organizations in need.

“As a Tampa Bay-area resident, I’m deeply saddened by the devastation of Hurricane Milton,” said EagleView CEO Piers Dormeyer. “We want to support all counties after natural disasters, but we are even more motivated today to provide our 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD imagery for emergency management personnel, government agencies, energy providers, insurance companies, property managers, and others in critical sectors involved in disaster response and recovery. We want to provide the highest-quality imagery available to help teams move as quickly as possible.”

EagleView's post-disaster imagery, delivered through its Disaster Response Program, has consistently helped counties and local governments respond to crises. Since 2016, EagleView has activated its Disaster Response Program 53 times to assist post-event recovery efforts ranging from wildfires and flooding to tornadoes, hurricanes, and terrorist incidents. In the past two years, nearly 60 counties have called on EagleView as a critical partner in their rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

The impact of EagleView imagery in support of disaster recovery efforts, even as recently as Hurricane Helene, is felt most by those directly affected. “This imagery is and will continue to be a tremendous asset for the County of Ashe, Sheriff Department, 12 local fire departments, search and rescue teams, damage assessment teams, EOC and most importantly the citizens of our County as we continue to recover from this horrific storm. The images and speed of making this happen is incredible. We will be digging into the Helene images at a great scale until we have reviewed the entire footage," said Chris Lambert, Ashe County, NC.

In response to Hurricane Milton, EagleView has quickly mobilized its fleet to begin capturing detailed orthogonal (top-down, 90-degree angle) and oblique (side view, 40-50-degree angled) aerial imagery as soon as weather conditions have allowed. This imagery can be used by a variety of commercial and government entities to efficiently assess the extent of damage, prioritize recovery efforts, and rebuild essential infrastructure. For existing customers with historical imagery, EagleView’s data applications and change detection solutions can visualize building outlines and show where change has occurred as the result of damages, further streamlining post-disaster assessment and reducing response time.

EagleView’s 1-inch (2.54 centimeter) GSD imagery delivers 9 times more pixel data than traditional 3-inch (7.62 centimeter) GSD imagery and up to 70 times more pixel data than commercially available satellite imagery. This industry-leading clarity provides unparalleled accuracy for critical decisionmaking in disaster recovery and beyond. To support its airplane image capture, EagleView is also utilizing multi-modal imaging to help speed the capture and post-event assessment of affected areas

If your organization needs access to Hurricane Milton imagery to support recovery efforts, please contact EagleView at https://www.eagleview.com/contact-us/.

Additionally, a selection of Hurricane Milton post-event imagery is available for media use. Please contact EagleView via the media relations contact below.

About EagleView

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology providing solutions that revolutionize how its customers work. Known for its expansive, 3 billion+ imagery library, which covers 94 percent of the U.S. population, and more than 300 patents, EagleView offers cutting-edge software, imagery, and analytics across various industries, driving smarter decisions and faster recoveries.

Attachments

Kristina Libby EagleView Technologies Mediarelations@eagleview.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.