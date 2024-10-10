FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts

DDOT FY 2025-2027 Triennial Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Goal Setting Methodology Plan

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is developing the agency's Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal for federal fiscal years 2025-2027. DDOT will host a public meeting to seek public comments on the agency's proposed plan. This upcoming meeting is one of several the agency plans to host. At this specific meeting, the DBE Goal and Methodology will be presented, and comments/feedback will be captured.

WHAT: Development of DDOT's FY 2025-2027 Triennial DBE Goal Methodology Plan (Virtual) Public Meeting

WHEN and WHERE: Friday, October 11, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD:

Comments will be accepted from Friday, October 11, 2024, to Monday, November 11, 2024.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING: Please visit the link below and register by 1:00 PM (EST), Thursday, October 10, 2024.

Date and time: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:00 AM | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Join link: https://tinyurl.com/DDOTFY25-27DBEMethodology

Webinar number: 2313 664 3577

Webinar password: kPqiMKJj232 (57746555 when dialing from a phone or video system)

Join by phone

+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington DC)

1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)

Access code: 231 366 43577

TO PROVIDE COMMENTS: Comments may be provided to DDOT by sending an email to [email protected] . Your input will be used by DDOT to support the development of the agency's proposed FY 2025-2027 DBE goal.

The draft DBE Goal and Methodology plan will be made available on the DDOT website at DDOT Civil Rights ( https://ddot.dc.gov/page/ddot-office-civil-rights ) from Friday, October 11, 2024 to Monday, November 11, 2024.

Only comments related specifically to the DBE goal and the development of the goal will be accepted. All other DDOT or DBE-program-related comments should be directed to the appropriate contact provided on the DDOT website.

Can't Make a Meeting?

Materials from this meeting will be made available on the study website within 72 hours of the meeting conclusion. Those who would like to leave a comment about the study can do so by leaving a comment on the project website.

Do you need assistance to participate?

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is committed to ensuring that no person is excluded from participation in, or denied the benefits of, its projects, programs, activities, and services on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability as provided by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Americans with Disabilities Act and other related statutes. In accordance with the D.C. Human Rights Act of 1977, as amended, D.C. Official Code sec. 2-1401.01 et seq. (Act), the District of Columbia does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, familial status, family responsibilities, matriculation, political affiliation, genetic information, disability, source of

income, status as a victim of an intrafamily offense, or place of residence or business. Sexual harassment is a form of sex discrimination which is prohibited by the Act. In addition, harassment based on any of the above protected categories is prohibited by the Act. Discrimination is a violation of the Act will not be tolerated. Violators will be subject to disciplinary action.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA):

If you need special accommodations or Sign Language interpretation, please contact Xavier Davis, American Sign Language ADA Coordinator, at [email protected] or the Equity and Inclusion Division at [email protected] at least 72 business hours in advance of the meeting. ADA accommodations will be provided free of charge.

Title VI Compliance:

For language assistance services (translation or interpretation), please contact Victor Rodriguez, Title VI, and Language Access Coordinator, at [email protected] at least 72 hours in advance. These services will be provided free of charge.

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mi ễn phí.

THONG BAO QUAN TRONG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến gi úp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 0 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 경우202-671-2700 로연락을 주십시오. Page 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文，請電洽202-671-2700,

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文） 00。會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.