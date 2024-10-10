Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,577 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,609 in the last 365 days.

Study: First wave of COVID-19 increased heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later 

The National Institutes of Health Oct. 10 released results of a study that found that infection from COVID-19 in the first wave of the pandemic appeared to significantly increase the risk of heart attack, stroke and death for up to three years for unvaccinated individuals. When infected, those individuals had double the risk for cardiovascular events, and people with severe cases had nearly four times the risk. The study also is the first to show that increased risk of heart attack and stroke in people with severe COVID-19 may have a genetic component involving blood type. It is unclear if the risk of cardiovascular disease is or may be persistent for people who have had severe COVID-19 from 2021 to the present, NIH said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Study: First wave of COVID-19 increased heart attack, stroke risk up to 3 years later 

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more